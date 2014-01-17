Q&A with 'Ride Along' star Kevin Hart

If you're not familiar with Kevin Hart's comedy, you will be soon, and it all starts today with the opening of "Ride Along," his first starring role in a major Hollywood studio movie. It is the first of four Hart films that will hit theaters in 2014. There also are rumors that early test screenings for "Ride Along" have been so strong that a sequel already is being planned. An earlier film ("Grudge Match") is still in theaters, in which he stars opposite Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone, and he also is one of creators and stars of the BET reality show spoof "Real Husbands of Hollywood," which is in its second season.

In a Beverly Hills hotel suite, the 5-foot-2 comic explained why he financed his own concert film, what he wants from his career and why he's always the first person in the room to make a short joke.

<strong>Q. Describe Kevin Hart in the eighth grade.</strong>

A. Center of attention. Class clown. Didn't have an enemy in the world. People loved to be around me because I was a natural good time. Great energy. A good person. Of course, being that kind of a person, you can get in a lot of trouble for not doing what you're supposed to be doing in class.

<strong>Q. When did you understand that what you were doing in class could translate into a career?</strong>

A. When I started wondering what I was going to do with my life. Am I going to college? If I do, what am I going to do after college? What am I going to major in? I went to community college for two weeks, and it wasn't me. I'm not a student. There was no win in it for me. I wasn't progressing. So I went and got a job at a shoe store.

<strong>Q. Was that job a natural fit? And I apologize for the pun.</strong>

A. It was perfect. My energy was great. I made my co-workers smile all the time. And I was a good salesman. I was always in the top two of the salesmen — it was always me and this guy Dwight. It was my co-workers who pushed me to go on stage on amateur night at the Laugh House comedy club. I was shocked at first, but then I said I'd do it.

<strong>Q. What happened at the club?</strong>

A. I won. And I literally fell in love with comedy.

<strong>Q. I'm only going to ask you this because you have made your height the butt of thousands of jokes, but how long has your height been a punch line?</strong>

A. I'm a big fan of self-deprecation. I need to be an example if I expect people to laugh at what I'm saying. I need to talk about my issues. When you do, people instantly relate. They're not afraid to laugh anymore. It's a no-brainer. Height is just one of the things I joke about.

<strong>Q. When the cast of "Grudge Match" appeared on "The View," Robert De Niro didn't stop laughing once you came out on stage. He rarely laughs at anyone. Is there anyone you can't make laugh?</strong>

A. Let me tell you something about Bobby. He's one the nicest guys around, but he's very reserved. But to answer your question, Cube does not break on the set. He'll laugh between shots, but never once the camera's rolling. I could make a joke and you'll see the entire crew laughing, but not Cube. He prides himself on keeping it together.

<strong>Q. Why did you finance the concert film, "Let Me Explain," yourself?</strong>

A. Other people were willing to finance it, but I had a feeling. I'm not a book-smart guy, but my friends call me a dumb genius. I literally stole a business-school education by hanging around with guys like Jay-Z and Puffy and Russell Simmons. I was a sponge. I slowly learned things. The blueprint is there. Tyler Perry wrote the blueprint. He knows his audience. I know my audience. He took his capital and financed his own projects. That's what I did. I spent about $2.7 million, and the movie's brought in almost $33 million.

<strong>Q. Is there any month that you don't have a movie opening this year?</strong>

A. (Laughs) It worked out that "Grudge Match," "Ride Along" and "About Last Night" all came out right after each other. In March, I start a film with Will Ferrell, then "Think Like a Man 2" should be coming out as I'm wrapping the Will Ferrell film, and then I start "The Wedding Ringer" with Josh Gad. And they're talking about a "Ride Along 2."

<strong>Q. What is the master plan?</strong>

A. The plan is to build the brand of Kevin Hart. I want to be respected. I want to be a mogul. Right now, I'm successful, but I don't want to rest on that. It's about continuing that success, and making it bigger. Like what Jay-Z did.