Let's Go: Pittsburgh

Point State Park is located smack dab in the center of the city of Pittsburgh. It may be the only state park within a city's limits in the country. Interstates surround the 36-acre green space that juts into the confluence of three historic rivers — the Allegheny, the Monongahela and the powerful Ohio.

The park anchors the city, but it is Fountain at The Point that symbolizes Pittsburgh. LED-lit with a graceful water column that soars 120 feet, the fountain provides the first clue that there is a softer side to the steel city — albeit with an edge and a contemporary feel.

If you are inclined toward live entertainment, I counted 23 performing art venues in the city. There's even an area called the Cultural District. You could duck into any of Pittsburgh's 22 museums or you can stay outside to experience contemporary art created for the masses. Public art that was built to last, just like the steel that made Pittsburgh famous.

Like other urban areas, Pittsburgh artists moved into dicey pockets of the city seeking larger spaces for their studios. In doing so, they became modern pioneers transforming the districts into more livable and attractive areas. Unlike a lot of other cities, in Pittsburgh the artists stay and become part of what they have created. Artists such as James Simon, a sculptor, and a mover and shaker behind the Art on Gist Street Project.

<strong>Gist Street</strong>

Located in the Uptown neighborhood, Gist Street isn't a very long street, perhaps three blocks. But the art on the buildings that flank the roadway is as uptown and upscale as that seen inside fine art galleries — if any gallery's walls could reach three floors or accommodate the weight of mosaic concrete sculptures.

Simon returned to Pittsburgh and to Gist Street 12 years ago. His sculptures as public art commissions have been installed not only in Pittsburgh, but also in Cleveland, Ohio; St. Paul, Minn.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Vallauris, France. He says by adding color, style and narrative to a decayed urban environment (such as Gist Street), it changes from a place where prostitutes did business, to an art street where people park the car and get out to see what's new. According to Simon, the goal of the artists who live and work on Gist Street is to continue the transformation through a broad range of accessible, high quality public art including painting, sculpture and mosaics.

Of his own work, Simon said, "What grounds my work is the belief that art is a celebratory experience that can create joy despite adverse conditions of social injustice, poverty, war. I came from a family that pulsed with music and dance (my father was a violinist, my mother a tap dancer). When I graduated high school, I began extensively traveling the world. I spent many years living in Brazil, Mexico, Australia and England. The distinct, diverse experiences I had living and creating art in these cultures has shaped my approach to art thematically, stylistically and in my choice of materials."

<strong>Say hello to Randy</strong>

Randyland is part of the Central North Side of Pittsburgh and it gets its name from Randy Gilson, an artist whose colors and colorful personality permeate the neighborhood. The epicenter is the corner of Jacksonia and Arch streets.

The brilliantly painted buildings, found objects and repurposed furnishings entice and often overwhelm. Yet, in the beginning, it simply was gardening that brought Randy to this part of Pittsburgh. When he came, he had water barrels with him that he planted and provided to neighbors. Not that all wanted them, but it was his first step in beautification. And he hasn't looked back.

A professional waiter, Randy thrives on remaking the world one bucket of paint at a time. His enthusiasm and artful scavenging drew the attention of the "Today" show among other mass media outlets. His home and the surrounding outbuildings have been named a city landmark. Accolades and publicity aside, smiles are what this artist is after. He is most quotable when he says, "It's all love, baby."

<strong>Downtown walking tour</strong>

Self-guided or group-led, Art in Public Places tours lead visitors on and off the free subway where stations are adorned with public art and into an alley called Strawberry Lane that softly plays the sounds of Vivaldi 24/7, which is made possible through the power of discreet solar panels. The work is called V/7/24/365.

Renee Piechocki, director of the office of public art, says calls for art projects in Pittsburgh are open to all artists. She does not want to be the one to close a door for any artist and, as she puts it, wouldn't want another city to refuse art submitted from a Pittsburgh artist.

Pittsburgh's affinity for contemporary art is most noticeable in its organized walks. There are five — the Cultural District, Grant Street Corridor, the Retail District and Firstside, the North Shore and the Northside. Each walk takes about 80 minutes to 120 minutes, depending on time spent lingering — like you want to do at the Agnes B Katz Plaza.

The talents of landscape architect Daniel Urban Kiley joined with artist Louise Bourgeois and architect Michael Graves to create the 23,000-square-foot plaza. The work includes 32 linden trees, a 25-foot bronze fountain at one end and eyeball-shaped benches facing it at the other. The water in the fountain is heated so it flows all year long.

Snuggling into the backside of a giant eyeball is more comfortable then you'd think. The sound of the cascading water helps to hold the moment, too. In Pittsburgh, on an Art in Public Places Walk or just enjoying a cuppa, there are plenty of those to be had.