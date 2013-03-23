Births: March 23, 2013

Presence St. Mary's Hospital

<strong>Thomas and Gina Godin</strong>, Bourbonnais, girl, <strong>Presley Alexa</strong>, March 4, second child.

<strong>Danny DuBois and Alyssa Wendt</strong>, Kankakee, girl, <strong>Dylan Elizabeth</strong>, March 5, first child.

<strong>Tim Brueggert and Samantha Ahramovich</strong>, Bourbonnais, boy, <strong>Waylon Harrison</strong>, March 7, second child.

<strong>Chris and Stacy Bussian</strong>, Clifton, girl, <strong>Maddy Leigh</strong>, March 7, second child.

<strong>Jacob and Erin Emerson</strong>, Manteno, boy, <strong>Jordan Josoph</strong>, March 9, second child.

<strong>Joseph and Nicole Denler</strong>, Momence, twins, boy/girl, <strong>Gavin Joseph and Emma Nicole</strong>, Feb. 21, first and second child. The mother is the former <strong>Nicole Arnold</strong>.

<strong>Justin and Jennifer Russow</strong>, Clifton, girl, <strong>Jordin Lane</strong>, March 12, second child.

<strong>Beatriz Gonzalez</strong>, St. Anne, boy, <strong>Xzavier Emmanuel</strong>, March 12, first child.

<strong>Ronnie Cannon and Nicole Larson</strong>, Bourbonnais, girl, <strong>Lillyana Lee</strong>, March 14, first child.

<strong>Ray and J'Lynn Garcia</strong>, Bourbonnais, girl, <strong>Lennix Marie</strong>, March 15, first child. The mother is the former <strong>J'Lynn Peeken.</strong>

<strong>Joshua and Amy Denoyer</strong>, Sheldon, boy, <strong>Ezekiel Douglas Paul</strong>, March 15, second child.

<strong>William Donaldson and Josie Johnson</strong>, Bradley, girl, <strong>Rebecah Anne</strong>, March 16, fourth child.

Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka

<strong>Jason and Jodi Marrs</strong>, Watseka, girl, <strong>Breeze Winter</strong>, March 13, fifth child.

<strong>Nathan Walwer and Brittiney Deaton</strong>, Paxton, boy, <strong>Kasen Michael</strong>, March 14.

<strong>Rodrigo Lopez and Amanda Perry</strong>, Watseka, girl, <strong>SoFia Alejandra</strong>, March 15.