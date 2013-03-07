100-word review: Jim James

<strong>"Regions of Light and Sound of God"</strong>

Jim James

<strong>Record label:</strong> ATO Records

<strong>Release date:</strong> Feb. 5, 2013

Jim James is so hip.

Hip enough to go pop, do wop in "A New Life."

Sure, Yim Yames and his spaced-out tunes can border on too hip, but he makes good music. Especially solo.

The altered guitar, the sinister organ, jangling keys, drums and violin are mostly courtesy of James.

Jim's airy, far out vocals juxtapose those thumping, raw and washed out notes, serious as they are.

There's a lot of discussion, speculation over the spirituality behind "Region's of Light and Sound of God." Maybe that's just the Church of My Morning Jacket talking? Or too much American Dad.

<strong>Key cuts</strong>: "State of the Art – A.E.I.O.U.," "A New Life" and "Actress"

<strong>Rating</strong>: 4 out of 5

Nicole Leonhardt, nleonhardt@daily-journal.com