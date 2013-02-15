Theater review: 'Teddy Ferrara' overwhelming

There is value any time a theater takes up the serious issue of something so controversial as bullying gay students.

And it is wonderful when a theater is committed to developing new work.

But when you allow the moral imperative to replace the entertainment burden of a well put-together play, you have a message that not many will sit through.

That's really the overriding sense after seeing "Teddy Ferrara," which had its world premiere this week at Chicago's Goodman Theatre.

The play, written by Christopher Shinn, captures the craziness of university life, sexual identify and the fast-changing world of coupling at college.

But it's just overwhelming in terms of its scope, its length and the story it struggles to tell.

This has a lot of great elements in it — but it's a work in progress, not a fully focused play.

It confronts big ticket ideas, including our individual wide variety of prejudices, the political structures of schools vs. the responsibilities schools have to students and the big question: Are schools able to make it a priority to deal with the needs of students who are lesbian, gay, transgender or questioning?

And if they are not equipped, are the schools safe environments for these almost-but-not quite adults?

The story, which takes place on a university campus, easily could be a play that helps parents and children bridge that awkward gap to help discuss the serious issues college students deal with these days.

But that's if these "concepts" of hooking up and sex online weren't quite as gritty and graphic. It never goes to nudity, but it goes far enough to make many in the audience squirm. And that might daunt those parents and children who need the discussions the most.

It all takes place at a large, unnamed state university as it deals with the issues of homophobia and bullying, which were brought to light a year ago after one student jumped to his death from a library balcony.

Going on simultaneously is a case of one roommate spying on another via video camera, which is clearly inspired by the 2010 Rutgers University case, where Tyler Clementi jumped off a bridge three days after his straight roommate caught him on a webcam in a private moment with another man. Clementi's death and the charges against his roommate (which are under appeal today) were the catalyst for a national discussion of bullying of LGBTQ youth.

Shinn's play is trying to capture this issue and a plethora of others that students are dealing with —hence the problem as it tries to cover too much ground.

As the play opens, Gabe, played by Liam Benzvi, is closing down the meeting of the group, Queer, when one student comes running up — Teddy Ferrara. We find out Ferrara does not have friends and finds sexual gratification on the Internet. He later kills himself and kicks off a string of events on campus.

There is some very good acting going on here, including Adam Poss, who plays a manipulative and unethical college newspaper editor, and Patrick Clear, who plays the university president, trying to relate to students while kicking off a Senate campaign.

But much of the action centers on Gabe, and Benzvi is not up to the task of this role, especially given the poor focus of the play.

The Goodman is looking for college-aged audiences and perhaps, if those audiences come and discuss what resonates most with them here and what does not — it could help in the development of the work.

Don't get me wrong: It is more than wonderful that the Goodman makes space for new work, such as this, to be developed. In fact, there is also a tweeting campaign surrounding this play — if the play gets 7,000 Twitter followers by its March 31 close, the Goodman will receive $5,000 from an anonymous donor to support development of new plays. That you should do.

What: 'Teddy Ferrera'

When: Through March 3 â€¨

Where: Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St.â€¨, Chicago

Tickets: $14-$45. Student pricing: $10 for any Goodman play. Enter the promo code 10TIX at the time of purchase. You must present a student ID at pickup.

More information: 312-443-3800 or goodmantheatre.org