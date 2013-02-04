Deb Terrill: Ultimate comfort foods

Give a Midwestern cook a 13-by-9-inch baking dish and he or she will have something with which to fill it. The sheer number of desserts, casseroles and main dish meals that are offered up in these family-sized pans is mind boggling.

My mother used to make scalloped potatoes with whole pork chops layered between the slices, and a friend from my old Tupperware party days made a layered dessert she called Next Best Thing to Robert Redford. The sweet dessert consisted of sinfully rich layers of cookie and nut crust, cream cheese and chocolate fillings and a thick middle stripe of raspberry jam. I suppose you would need to rename it these days to something like Next Best Thing to Ryan Gosling in order to make it attractive to younger cooks, but I remember how quickly a group of young mothers could polish off that 13-by-9-inch pan of melt-in-your mouth goo.

The whole idea of combining ingredients into a large, flat pan that could feed an army was two-fold. It was a time saver during the decades that mothers were stepping out into the workplace, and it also served well for church potlucks and house parties. I remember a time when every gal's glass pan had a piece of masking tape on the bottom with her name on it, ensuring that the dish would find its way home.

As frozen entrees became more popular and home cooks became more sophisticated, the casserole's popularity declined. Now, home parties are often more sophisticated, too, with carefully planned foods designed to sell the products offered. These treasured old pans don't get out much anymore. But we all have a couple of favorites we make when our families want good old-fashioned comfort dish.

I don't remember where I got the recipe for the dish my family calls "that meat and potato thing." Most likely, it came from a friend's collection. I have been making it for about 35 years now, and we still love it — almost unreasonably so. When the boys were still at home, we would all watch whomever was serving it up to make certain no one got more of it than another. At one point, I began making two 13-by-9-inch pans of the casserole, just to make sure there was enough left over for lunch.

A few rules

While the recipe is simple and calls for prepared soups and cheese, there is a delicate balance to the layering and rules, if you will, about what can and cannot be added. I once made this with my mother and she insisted on adding onions. If that were not alarming enough, she wanted to stir or combine the layers. I acquiesced to the former but stood firm on the latter. The whole point of comfort foods is that they must be exactly as you remember them. I did not find the onions a pleasant addition and never used them again.

Unfortunately, two of the items that make the whole thing tasty is Velveeta cheese and canned soup. I have tried, a few times, to make the recipe more whole-foods oriented, but I failed miserably. It is what it is, and we love it that way, so we make it less frequently and consider it a special treat. I think you will, too.

The cream cheese coffee cake recipe came from a neighbor about 20 years ago. It, too, relies on prepared foods — in this case, refrigerator crescent rolls. I have never served this without someone asking for the recipe. The thick, creamy layer of cheese filling between two flaky layers of crust and a crackling top of sugar and egg wash will remind you of a cheese blintz. So much so, that you will be tempted to serve it with a dollop of blueberry pie filling.

That Meat and Potato Thing

1 pound ground chuck

3 or 4 large potatoes

6 to 8 carrots

1 can Campbell's Cheddar Cheese Soup

1 can Campbell's Golden Mushroom Soup

8 slices Velveeta cheese

salt and pepper

aluminum foil

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Peel and slice the potatoes, then peel the carrots and cut them into sticks. Spray a glass 13-by-9-inch pan with nonstick spray and layer the potatoes evenly on the bottom. Dust with salt and pepper. Arrange the carrot sticks evenly over the potatoes and add the ground chuck raw, crumbling it evenly over the top. Salt and pepper again. Dollop the soups over the top and spread them out. Cover with foil and bake 90 minutes. When the dish is done, uncover it and arrange the Velveeta slices over the top, baking for another 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

2 packages original crescent rolls

16 ounces cream cheese

3/4 cup sugar

1 large or extra large egg, separated

1 teaspoon vanilla

cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Soften the cream cheese to room temperature and warm the egg to room temperature. Combine the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and egg yolk, and mix with a hand mixer until light and fluffy. Open the rolls. Keeping them in one flat piece, lay the entire roll over the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch glass pan and gently stretch it to cover the bottom, pinching together the perforated seams. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the rolls and then top with the second sheet of rolls, using the same method. (It helps to stretch the top layer of rolls and pinch the seams on the counter top and then place it over the cream cheese layer.)

Bake 20 minutes, then brush the top with an egg wash made from the egg white whipped with a tablespoon of water, and sprinkle the top of the coffee cake heavily with sugar and a light dusting of cinnamon. Bake 10 minutes more. Cool before cutting and serving. Keeps well at room temperature for about two days and about five in the fridge.

Next Best Thing to Ryan Gosling

4 tablespoons butter, softened

1/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup flour

1/2 cup crushed pecans (reserve 1 tablespoon for topping)

Mix, press into 13-by-9-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

Whip the cream cheese, then add the milk and whip 2 minutes more. Add lemon juice. Whip until smooth and spread over cooled crust. Chill in refrigerator.

1 pint fresh raspberries

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoons cornstarch

Crush berries, sugar and cornstarch in saucepan and cook until thickened. Cool and spread over chilled cream cheese layer.

2 large boxes cooked dark chocolate pudding

Cook as directed, using only 5 cups milk. Cool completely and spread over cream cheese and raspberry layers by dolloping evenly over the top and spreading gently. Chill 6 to 8 hours before serving. Top with whipped cream and reserved crushed pecans.

