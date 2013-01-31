Happenings: Juried photos on display

The Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery is opening its 13th annual Juried Photography Exhibit with a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at the gallery inside Provena Heritage Village, 901 N. Entrance Ave. in Kankakee.

Jurors comments and awards presentation will be at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

The exhibit features a wide variety of photography by local and regional photographers with approximately 100 entries. Many works will be available for purchase, and the show will be on display through Feb. 24.

The juror for this year's exhibit will be Jeremy Spence, an artist living and working in Kankakee. Spence has a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Fine Art in independent film and digital imaging from Governors State University. He's currently teaching at Kankakee Community College as a photography instructor. Spence's work has been displayed around the greater Chicago area.

The Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery's purpose is to benefit the needs of the residents of Provena Heritage Village and to encourage people of all ages in the Kankakee area. For more information, contact Janet Glazar at the gallery at 815-939-4506 during business hours or by email at janet.glazar@provena.org.