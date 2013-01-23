100-word review: Andrew Bird

<strong>"Andrew Bird & The Mysterious Production of Eggs"

Andrew Bird

Record label:</strong> Righteous Babe

<strong>Release date:</strong> 2005

There's a certain anxiety that comes with "The Mysterious Production of Eggs."

It's deliciously suffocating, "A nervous tic motion of the head to the left."

Chicago singer-songwriter Andrew Bird's days must have been tinged with darkness when he created this album. Make no mistake though, "Eggs" is not a downer. Bird's whistling and fluttering fiddle keep things light.

And any guy who can break a string within the first songs of a concert and continue to make unscathed music until set break is definitely worth listening to. "By all accounts, you really should have died."

Pluck, saw and move on.

<strong>Classification:</strong> Masterpiece

<strong>Key cuts:</strong> "A Nervous Tic," "Fake Palindromes," "Masterfade" and "The Naming of Things"

— Nicole Leonhardt,

nleonhardt@daily-journal.com