Deb Terrill on gardening: Providing the right environment in an aquarium

Q: Our 11-year-old son got a 10-gallon aquarium and a lizard for Christmas. All of the advice online says to keep the environment very clean by using plastic stuff to make a habitat and keeping natural things like plants, rocks and so on out of the tank. We were thinking we would create a watering hole with stones and put real plants in the tank. Is there something about real plants that will hurt the lizard? What would you do? — Debbie

A: We used to have several green tree frogs in an old aquarium. I remember reading the same advice and hearing it from the pet store owner. The reasoning is that natural materials can contain or harbor pathogens that might make the animal sick and also that the habitat is easier to clean when you can simply pull everything out and wash it.

We ignored the advice and created, as you were hoping to do, a small pond by sinking a dish into sand and surrounding it by pebbles. A large stone in the water served as a perch for the frogs. We included branches from a tree in the backyard and planted small, terrarium-type plants in actual potting mix. Our frogs were very happy, which they proclaimed in the middle of each night by singing loudly, and lived for several years. All three met their demise by escaping while the boys were feeding them crickets. One was found hopping down the stairs several months later, dehydrated and sick, but he (Kermie) lived another six months after he was placed back in his habitat.

My feeling is that these animals are meant to live in nature and for each threat posed by it, there are two threats posed by plastics and other questionable materials produced in China.

Your lizard would require a different set of plants, those that would be found in the dessert, like cacti and succulents.

Green thoughts

The lizard habitat email could not have come at a more appropriate time for me. I have always wanted a home office, a room of my own to decorate and set up just to serve my own, personal and sometimes quirky needs. It has taken nearly 40 years to have such a space and to be relatively assured that said space will not need to be given back to one of the offspring who vacated it. (Knock on wood.)

I have collected a number of items over the years with this space in mind — an antique, 5-paneled screen, a funky lamp and a couple of foodie/horticulture prints for the walls. But to actually convert the room required buying new carpet, drapes, a desk, office chair, shelving units and sets of cloth-covered file boxes. Everything looked grand after we spent a day assembling furniture and then breaking down a mountain of Styrofoam, cardboard and plastic sheeting to recycle.

But I began sneezing and sniffling early in the day and was up all night with a runny nose. When I awoke and walked into my new room to admire the furnishings, it hit me. I had just filled my room with furnishings made in China, Viet Nam and India. Between these new items, the paint and the new carpeting, who knew how much I had polluted my new office with chemicals. I opened both windows (yeah, liberated moms get corner offices with two windows) despite the 12 degrees outside, and shut the door.

When I read Debbie's email, I remembered what was missing in my own habitat — plants. House plants do a pretty good job of cleaning the air by removing chemicals like formaldehyde, benzine and trichloroethyline, which are common chemicals released by new goods. Philodendron, spider plant, golden pothos, peace lily, red-leafed draceana and snakeplant are good at removing most chemicals according to NASA. But the big surprise is the common florist's mum, which is the best flowering plant for removing nearly all chemicals from the air. (For a complete list see Wikipedia.)

There is one big caveat that you won't read in most articles about the air-cleaning qualities of plants: Just as plants create oxygen during the day, the process is reversed at night and they use up oxygen. This means you will not want to keep a lot of plants in your bedroom. (Don't worry about one or two.)

Thank you Debbie, for reminding me that I need to fill my office with plants that will clean my air, make it prettier and keep me company as I write.

Deb Terrill is a local horticulturist with more than 30 years of hands-on gardening experience. Email her at dterrill@daily-journal.com.