Deb Terrill: In search of Meyer lemons

When I briefly lived in Florida during junior high school, our neighbor had a lemon tree with bright golden lemons that tasted sweet and had thin, smooth skin. It was a Meyer lemon, something that used to be common in south Florida. These days, it is harder to find one there.

During a visit last year, which happened to coincide with Meyer lemon season, I looked for the fruit. I looked everywhere. Grocery stores are a poor place to look for citrus in Florida because they have distribution systems that don't allow for a lot of local produce. But even at roadside fruit stands and local groves, there were no Meyer lemons.

A woman who operated one roadside stand in Homestead offered a possible explanation: "The county made us cut down our citrus trees some years back," she said. "Anyone who did not comply, they came and cut them down while you were away."

Apparently, the threat of pests and diseases spreading from backyards to commercial groves was perceived to be so great that the county ordered the destruction of every backyard tree.

"They gave us all coupons to get new trees — ones that they approved of — at the Home Depot. But they didn't have much to choose from, just the same thing the groves grow," the woman said. "My grandfather had an orange tree with bright red fruit, very sweet, and now it is gone."

This explained why I hadn't seen as many of the familiar lemon, orange and grapefruit trees in neighborhoods as I been accustomed to seeing.

Where did all the lemons go?

This had happened before, in the 1940s, when every Meyer lemon tree in the U.S. was ordered destroyed because they were found to be a symptom-less carrier of a virus deadly to commercial orange groves. But at that time, the panic was centered in California and backyard trees in the deep South were spared. Today, nearly all Meyer lemons come from California, where an improved, virus-free clone is grown in commercial groves.

My quest for the round, golden lemons continued back in Illinois, where I found the green grocers shaking their heads and saying they could not get them. Then, on Christmas Eve last year, in Indiana, my sister and I went to the store to buy a lemon, and there they were. The store was a Fresh Market, a small chain, not unlike Whole Foods, and the prices were steep. At $2.99 a pound, I still plunked down $10 to buy a bagful.

The Meyer lemon bonanza continued the next week in Dyer, when I stopped in at the Produce Depot on U.S. route 30 (across from St. Margaret Mercy Hospital) and found them for $2.99 a bag. I bought three bags. The nice thing about this bounty was the ease of squeezing and freezing the juice to use at my leisure. I knew I would use most of it making Meyer lemon vinaigrette and lemonade for my friend, Steve, but I also had enough to make a lovely souffle cake.

I found the recipe on a blog called Two Peas and a Pod. I used my mise en place (everything in its place) and measured out all my ingredients so I could take my time and handle the whipping and folding of the eggs properly. I wanted to be careful to be gentle in handling the cake. I also replaced the granulated sugar with confectioner's sugar to make it lighter. It turned out so beautifully — more souffle than cake. When I broke my fork through the crusty top, the smell of lemons suffused the air. It was cloud light and so sweet and tart. I will make this again ... soon.

This year the lovely, sweet lemons seem to be more abundant, and I have found them at Wal-mart and Kroger, too. This inspired me hoard enough lemons to make souffle, dressings, lemonade and a pasta dish with a lemon picatta sauce. I think this could be a dangerous thing. The silky sauce, firm noodles and capers were swoon worthy, and I can't wait to make them again.

Linguine with Meyer Lemon Picatta and Capers

For two servings:

1/2 pound Barilla Linguine

4 tablespoons butter

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1/4 cup Meyer lemon juice

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 cup heavy cream (get 36-percent culinary cream at GFS)

salt and pepper

1 tablespoon capers

Cook the pasta al dente, rinse with cool water, cover and set aside. Place the garlic and butter in a saute pan and cook over medium low heat for a few minutes, until the garlic turns golden. Don't let the butter brown. Add the lemon juice and wine, add a good pinch of salt and pepper, and continue simmering on low 3-5 minutes. Add the cream slowly and simmer for another minute or two. (Using regular, heavy cream will result in a thinner sauce, but still tastes great.) Add the capers and the linguine, toss and serve immediately. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Meyer Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons chopped herbs (I use chives, thyme, parsley and dill)

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard (works as an emulsifier; you barely taste it)

1 lemon, juiced (1/4 cup, per recipe)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 to 3/4 cup grapeseed oil

Mix all ingredients except oil with a wire whisk, blender or food processor. Add oil in a very thin stream, whisking rapidly as you add. Chill. Keeps several weeks.

Meyer Lemon Souffle Cake

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup confectioner's sugar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

3 large eggs, at room temperature, separated

1/3 cup Meyer lemon juice

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sour cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

confectioner's sugar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Add a roasting pan with 1 inch of water in it to the center rack. Butter a 1-quart souffle dish. In a large bowl using an electric mixer, beat the butter at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the sugar and lemon zest (not the juice), and beat until combined. Add the egg yolks, one at a time, beating after each addition. Reduce speed to low and add half the lemon juice, half the flour and half the sour cream. Beat until smooth and repeat with remaining lemon juice, flour and sour cream.

Beat the egg whites at medium speed until foamy. Increase speed to medium-high, add the salt, and beat to stiff peaks. Add 1/3 the whites to the lemon mixture and gently fold in. Continue to fold in whites 1/3 at a time. Transfer to the prepared souffle dish and gently set it in the hot water in the oven. Be careful pushing the rack back in place so the water doesn't splash.

Bake 50-60 minutes or until slightly golden brown and the center is just set. The cake should spring back when gently touched. Do not open the oven door while the cake is baking. Remove from the water bath immediately and cool on a rack 10-15 minutes. Lightly dust with confectioner's sugar. Serve warm.

