College corner: Dec. 22, 2012

<strong>* COLLEGE CORNER</strong>

• <strong>Sabrina Haskell</strong>, of Wilmington, has been accepted into the College of Pharmacy at the University of Kentucky. She is the daughter of Donna Haskel, of Wilmington, and the granddaughter of Lorraine DePasquale.

• <strong>Jerrod Thomas Gray</strong> recently graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in special education mild intervention. He was an all-state football player graduating from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 2007 and earned a full scholarship to BSU playing football. He accepted a teaching position at the Kokomo Middle School in a class with mild emotional disorders. He was one of three football coaches for that junior varsity team that ending their season 10-0. Gray was offered a position at an alternative school for severe emotional middle school children, which he accepted in November in Kokomo. He is the son of Jerry Gray and Debbie Schiel, of Bourbonnais.

• <strong>Paden Gullquist</strong>, of Clifton, graduated during the Winter Commencement ceremony Dec. 12 from the University of Evansville. Gullquist, who majored in philosophy, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

<strong>• SCHOLARSHIPS</strong>

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation is offering scholarships of $1,000 each to the 2013 graduating class. Scholarships are offered to high school seniors living in Kankakee County who are accepted to an accredited post-secondary educational institution with an agriculture-related field of study. Accredited post-secondary schools include colleges, universities, junior and community colleges, and technical and vocational schools. The applications will be assessed on four categories: demonstrated interest in agriculture and agribusiness, character and personality, academic performance and honors, and financial need. Applications are available from high school guidance counselors, agriculture advisers and at the Kankakee County Farm Bureau office, 1605 W. Court Street, Kankakee. Electronic copies of the application can also be requested by contacting the Farm Bureau office. Completed applications will be due at the Farm Bureau office or postmarked by March 31, 2013. The scholarship recipients will be notified in May but the funds will not be disbursed until the student has completed his or her first grading period at the post-secondary school with a "C" grade point average or better. During that grading period, the recipient also must be a full-time student at his or her educational institution.

The foundation is also making available a one-time renewable scholarship for last year's 2012 scholarship recipients. The Kevin Yohnka Memorial scholarship will match the recipient's first-year scholarship amount. To be considered for this renewable scholarship, the recipient must submit an essay no longer than one page to the foundation when they submit their first grading period grade transcript. The essay should detail experiences of the first semester. Based on the essays, the foundation will choose one recipient for this Kevin Yohnka Memorial renewable scholarship.

For more information, call the Farm Bureau office at 815-932-7471.