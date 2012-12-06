Happenings: KHS holding Christmas Pops concert

The Kankakee High School concert and jazz bands will celebrate the holiday season in style with its 24th annual Christmas-Winter Pops concert this weekend at the Kings Middle Grade School gym at 1440 E. Court St. in Kankakee.

The Pops concert series features the 115-member band presenting "Tis the Season," with a wide blend of traditional holiday music. The shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The King gym is transformed into a candlelit cafe setting with a main stage, theater lighting, professional sound and holiday decorations. The audience is served light refreshments by members of the Kankakee Junior High School band. A guest emcee hosts the show, highlighted by an appearance of Santa Claus.

Tickets are $3 and can be purchased from any KHS band student or by calling KHS Band Director Tim Lehman at 815-802-4151 or KHS Jazz Band Director Maureen Ruzinok at 815-802-4152. Doors will open a half hour before each performance.