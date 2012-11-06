Local club news: Nov. 6, 2012

<strong>Woman's Club meeting</strong>

Holidaydecorating will be the theme of theWoman's Club of Kankakee meeting

at1:30 p.m. Wednesday at theCivic Auditorium at Gov. Small Memorial Park, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. Florist Betty Panozzowill offerideas and demonstrations aimed at brightening Christmas. For more information, call 815-939-0987.

<strong>Kankakee Quilt Makers</strong>

Kankakee Quilt Makers Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Nancy Smith will present a trunk show and lecture on "Quilting 1850-1950." The Friday workshop project will be a show and tell bag. Quilt appraisals will be held Saturday at the Bourbonnais Public Library District, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Contact Birdie Stevenson at 815-929-0808 for more details.