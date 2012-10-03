100-word review: Crosby, Stills, Nash Young

<strong>Crobsy, Stills, Nash & Young

"Deja Vu"

Label:</strong> Atlantic Records

<strong>Released:</strong> 1970

David Crosby, Steven Stills and Graham Nash didn't just release a second record when "Deja Vu" came out in 1970. They released a second record with perpetually cool Neil Young, who played with Stills in the band Buffalo Springfield.

The guitars might be electric but there's a folky quality. Maybe it's the harmonizing vocals or the subject matter. The foursome had a tendency to not just write music but to capture pieces of history in three-to-four-minute, beautifully composed time capsules.

There are songs of rebellion and songs of the ideal situation with two cats in the yard.

<strong>Key Cuts:</strong> "Teach Your Children," "Helpless" and "Our House"

<strong>Classification:</strong> Masterpiece