100-word review: Albert Castiglia

<strong>ALBERT CASTIGLIA</strong>

<strong>'Living the Dream'</strong>

<strong>Label:</strong> Blues Leaf Records

<strong>Released:</strong> June 12, 2012

Albert Castiglia's music is definitely on the rock side of blues rock. Still, on the Miami native's newest release, he proves his absolute mastery of electric and acoustic guitar.

He presents 12 magnificent songs (five originals and seven covers) that will propel listeners onto the dance floor.

His bold style, witty lyrics and fiery riffs compensate for a lack of a traditional blues sound on certain tracks.

Bob Amsel and A.J. Kelly co-perform with Castiglia on drums and bass, respectively. Also, check out John Ginty's piano and B3, and Sandy Mack's harmonica. This CD is a surefire winner.

<strong>Rating:</strong> 3.5 out of 5.

<strong>Key cuts:</strong> "The Man," "Sometimes You Win" and "I Want Her For Myself."

-- Amy Walker, ficwriter79@yahoo.com