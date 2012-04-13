Best Bites: They're deli-icious

This week, I thought I'd focus on locally owned deli shops and counters in unique locations.

<strong>Lamparelli's Italian Deli</strong>, located in the Majestic Centre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, has great soups, bakery items and paninis. Owners John Dalie and Samantha Jackson said they make a different soup every day. I suggest you try the French onion.

Lamparelli's has a large variety of meats and cheeses, all served on one of their specialty breads. The turkeys are roasted right at the restaurant. Try the Reuben sandwich -- corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese topped off with their homemade Thousand Island dressing on rye panini bread. Don't forget to pick up a homemade cannoli, too.

While enjoying the atmosphere of the Majestic, try their lunch specials. Mondays, it's roasted chicken with rosemary and wine, and potatoes; on Wednesdays there's meatloaf and on Thursdays they feature Italian sausage simmered in rosemary and wine with peppers. Every day homemade salads, muffins, biscotti and Danish puff pastry are available.

Lamparelli's is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Sunday. Call 815-933-0080.

Not many folks know that J<strong>ohn Panozzo's Produce Co.</strong> has a great little deli counter. Owner Jimmy Panozzo said they have 15 meats and 15 cheeses to choose from, along with your choice of salads. They'll make a huge chef salad especially for you, too. Pick out whatever veggies, meats or cheeses that you want. Add a bowl of soup. There are two a day. A soup and sandwich special is $5.50, and it's more than one person can eat.

Capicolla ham is new to the deli; it is amazing, as is their new Italian sandwich. Not sure if you would like a cheese or meat? Ask for a sample. The ladies will be happy to help. Order deli trays for graduation, too.

Panozzo's is located at 1310 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee. Pick up a sandwich, bag of chips, a pop and a bouquet of flowers, then go have yourself a picnic.

Located at the south end of town is <strong>Country Fruit Market</strong>, 1695 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Their deli counter also has a nice selection of meats and cheeses. A 1/3-pound turkey sandwich is only $3.49. Add a slice of Wisconsin cheese to make it extra special. Business owners Dick and Sharon Panozzo have beautiful smoked salmon and smoked fish on hand, too. Homemade ham and bean soup is also available, or try one of six other soups, including lemon chicken with rice. Yummers!

<strong>Sackett's Home Bakery</strong> offers its homemade bread, pumpkin bread or granola near the check-out counter at Country Fruit Market. Jane Lagesse, deli employee, said Sackett's uses organic ingredients.

You can dine in or carryout at Country Fruit Market. There are several bistro-style tables, if you want enjoy the ambiance.

On Sunday, April 22, they will hold their 18th annual open house, complete with music, honor guards and a 21-gun salute. While you're there, pick up some boiled peanuts, served just like they do in Virginia. Call 815-933-3305.

Let's put an end to the rumors that <strong>Tuscany Steak and Pasta House</strong> in Manteno is closed. Owner Tony Nazarians said they are open and doing great. Customers who were calling the 815-468-9810 number were having trouble getting through. They now have added another phone number, 815-468-9848.

Don't forget Let's Eat Out, our online restaurant directory and coupons portal. Go to <a href="http://www.i57life.com/letseatout/" target="_blank"><strong>www. i57life.com/letseatout</strong></a> for printable coupons, menus and special offers. While you're there, check out the deals.

