Library notes: Feb. 11, 2012

<strong>PRESENTATIONS</strong>

<strong>Islam and Christianity</strong>

Local author Richard Lythberg will be giving a presentation comparing Islam and Christianity. He will be using the material documented in his book "Is Allah the God of the Bible?" This program is free and open to the public. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12., hosted by Horn of Oil Bible Fellowship located at 251 S. Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee (across from Farmer's Market).

Lythberg resides in Bourbonnais, with his wife Bettye. Together they have been missionaries in Africa, pastored churches, and founded and directed missionary organizations. Richard also serves as a substitute teacher in area schools.

A question and answer period will be provided at the end of the presentation. Copies of the book "Is Allah the God of the Bible?" will be available for purchase.

Please call 815-614-3839 for more info., or visit www.hornofoilbiblefellowship.org

<strong>Regretting Mr. Wright</strong>

The Friends of the Bourbonnais Library will present Regretting Mr. Wright: Mamah Tells Her Own Story, by historical interpreter Ellie Carlson, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. Carlson's portrayal will tell of the love between Mamah Borthwick Cheney and Frank Lloyd Wright. Mamah will return as a ghost, arriving on the day of her murder, a done-wrong woman who has lots to say.

This program is free for adults and will be held in the White Oak Conference Room at the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais.

For more information call the Bourbonnais Library at 815-933-1727, or visit the website at www.bourbonnaislibrary.org.

<strong>Learn about the night sky</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library will have Jon David Fuller for an informative discussion about the night. This will be in the fourth floor auditorium of the library at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

The presentation will include humorous mythology videos highlighting prominent constellations, a practical discussion on how to find them easily in the night sky, plus tips for finding brighter galaxies, nebula and star clusters with binoculars or small telescopes. This program is for anyone interested in learning how to see more in the sky.

This event is open and free to the public.

For more information, call 815-939-4564, or visit www.lions-online.org.

<strong>Bradley Library book sale</strong>

Bradley Public Library will be hosting a book sale, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Members of "Friends of the Library" receive a discount on purchases when showing valid ID Friday only.

For further info., contact the library

at 815-932-6245.

<strong>Limestone Library</strong>

* Story time and lapsits are held every Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. If you can't make it to story time in the morning, PJ story time meets the first and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m.

February programs for the Limestone Township Library are as follows:

* Edible valentines for third-fifth grade. Candy turned into valentines, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb.13.

* Evening book club, 7-8 p.m., Feb.14, "Travels with Charley: In Search of America" by John Steinbeck.

* Senior coffee hour, 10-11 a.m.

Feb. 17.

* Chess club for fifth grade and up. Bring your chess board from 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27.

* Happy birthday Dr. Seuss! 6-7:30 p.m., Feb.28, Kankakee Valley Theatre gives a performance from the musical "Seussical." Refreshments. Registration is required!

* Computer Internet basics,

9:30-11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 29.

All programs require registration. Please call 939-1696, or register

in person.

<strong>Kankakee Library</strong>

Zumba classes will continue at the Kankakee Public Library through March. The classes will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m., and on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. Zumba will be held in the library's fourth floor auditorium, unless otherwise noted. Registration is required as space is limited. To register, call the library at 815-939-4564, or stop at the 2nd floor reception desk. The cost is $2 per person, per session.

<strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong>

<strong>Master Gardener help</strong>

A representative from the University of Illinois Extension's Kankakee County Master Gardener Program will be available to answer gardening questions from 1-2:30 p.m., the first Tuesday of each month, at the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road.

<strong>KCC</strong>

<strong>Adult education classes</strong>

The following courses are being offered through Kankakee Community College's Office of Continuing Education and Career Services.

"Career Exploration class" will meet from 6-7:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 20, 22, 27 and 29, in Room D121.

"Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2007" will meet from 5:30-9:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 28 and March 1, in Room D122.

"Food Sanitation and Safety" will meet from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, March 1 and 2, in Room D124.

To register for these non-degree courses, or for more information, call 815-802-8207. Registration deadline for each course is five business days prior to the first session. Registration also is available in Student Services, located on the second floor of the KCC Workforce Development Center and by choosing continuing education at www.kcc.edu/comejoinus.