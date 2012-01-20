100-word review: The Little Willies

THE LITTLE WILLIES

<strong>For the Good Times</strong>

<strong>Label:</strong> Milking Bull/EMI

<strong>Released:</strong> Jan. 10, 2012

A warm and achy compilation, good for wallowing as well as moving forward.

Bassist Lee Alexander, guitarists Jim Campilongo and Richard Julian -- who lent his voice alongside Norah Jones, who also played piano -- picked a dozen of the saddest and, at times, most ferocious country songs to cover.

The quartet does Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton with the respect they deserve and the frustrated emotions conveyed by the lyrics.

Take it either as good ole country with new players or a coping method for agony and a resistance to winter. My sympathy goes to misunderstood Jolene.

<strong>Key cuts:</strong> "Permanently Lonely," "Diesel Smoke, Dangerous Curves" and "Jolene"

<strong>Rating:</strong> 3.5 out of 5.