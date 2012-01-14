Deb Terrill: Simple foods

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Jan. 7, 2012</strong>

There is a silent scene at the end of the movie "Big Night," in which Primo, Secondo and Cristiano sit down to a simple breakfast of eggs -- eggs that are lovingly cooked and shared with one another as a gesture of forgiveness. Since the movie is about food and love, and revolves around a huge Italian feast, this extraordinarily uncluttered meal is the perfect expression of what food really is: nutrition, sustenance and an offering of love.

We get so caught up in the quest for the most exciting gastronomic experiences that we sometimes forget that there is pure pleasure and soul-soothing balm in a stripped down, simple meal. The time we are most reminded of this is when we are actually hungry. Something as simple as a boiled potato can taste like heaven when we are really hungry. Who was it that said, "Hunger is the best sauce"?

I am feeling better after a bad head cold as I write this. and with my appetite returned, I have just found and cooked a couple of walleye fillets from the freezer. Bill caught the 16-inch fish last week and wrapped the fillets for me to eat at my leisure. He knows walleye is my favorite fish. Just the knowledge that my mate caught this fish for me and brought it home for me to eat made the preparation of it feel special.

Fish thaws easily when rinsed and laid out on an iron skillet or some other heavy metal surface that draws the cold from it. Fifteen minutes after I unwrapped it, it was ready to blot dry with paper and pan fry it in butter and olive oil.

I heated my smallest sauté pan, dusted the perfectly dry filets very lightly with flour and dropped them into the pan. As they bubbled and snapped in the hot oil, I sprinkled them with my favorite sea salt and some freshly ground black pepper. I squeezed a fresh lime quarter through my fingers, over the golden brown filets, just before picking up my fork.

I encountered a few tiny pin bones as I ate, a reminder to eat slowly and chew well. But also a reminder that this was real food, that came from a real river. This sort of thought leads one, willingly or not, toward an examination of our environmental health and what we, as individuals, are doing to protect it. I was grateful for the efforts of all those Kankakeeans, dead and alive, who fought to keep our river one of the healthiest in the Midwest.

I also thought about the many nutrients I was absorbing in this spare meal: The butter, a dab of fat that is absolutely essential to every bodily function and cell repair; the extra virgin olive oil with all its phytochemicals; the lime, a potent source of natural vitamins; and, of course, the fish itself with omega-3 fatty acids (only in wild-caught fish and grass-fed meats), the protein and the fish oils that fight inflammation. What a miracle I had in front of me, and how blessed I was to have it!

I have shared many memorable meals with people that were not even remotely gourmet status. But they were memorable for their uncomplicated, satisfying nourishment. An old friend once asked me in to join her for lunch when I dropped by unannounced. She apologized for the meager meal, some crackers with cream cheese and a clear broth soup. It was delicious and warm, and so was the experience. Another woman, whose door I banged on after a snowy car accident, pulled me inside and wrapped me in an afghan. While we waited for the police to arrive, she warmed up a plate of boiled potatoes, cabbage and ham. I ate it like I had never seen food before.

Mother love

It is impossible to talk about the sustaining qualities of food without mentioning the need that mothers and nurturers have to feed. Nearly every adult child can relate to stories of mothers who offer, push, beg or cajole their offspring to eat more. It is innate in mothers to do this. I have watched birds peck at fledglings that won't open their mouths, forcing the food down their throats. I think of this when I have sent my sons home with fruit, baked goods, soup and sandwich fixings, only to find my offering of love growing fur in their refrigerator weeks later. I keep trying, just like that mother bird who will draw blood over the matter.

They know, intellectually, that they will look better, feel better and live healthier if they eat whole foods. Yet they are young and reckless, preferring bags of chips and soda or food from the taco and hamburger palaces. I know that, some day, it will all make sense to them. They will see the merit and satisfaction of a plate of fruit, a hunk of cheese and a few crackers. They will appreciate a roasted chicken breast and some steamed broccoli or an apple and some popcorn for a snack. And they, too, will begin to think of the connection between what we do on this earth, how we respect it and the food that we put in our mouths.

Sautéed Fish Fillets

2 fish fillets per person

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

sea salt and freshly ground pepper

fresh lemon or lime

Pat the fish filets with paper towels or let them air dry until the surface is completely dry. Heat the oil and butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Dust the filets lightly with flour just as you place them in the sizzling fat, no sooner or they will be sticky, not crisp. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté for a couple of minutes and turn. If the fish sticks, it is not ready to turn. Sauté each side just until golden and cooked through. Do not overcook. Squirt liberally with fresh lemon or lime wedges just before removing fish from pan.

White Beans with Rosemary and Thyme

1/2 pound dried white beans

2 strips bacon

1 teaspoon sugar

lots of salt and freshly ground pepper

rosemary and thyme

Soak the beans overnight in cool, salted water. Place them in a deep pan with water to cover, salt, sugar and bacon. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to simmer for a couple of hours. Keep the lid on the pan and adjust the heat to make sure it keeps bubbling but doesn't boil over. Cook, adding liquid when necessary, until beans are creamy. Add herbs during the last half hour of cooking time. Check for seasoning, adding more if needed.

Real Baked Potato with Crispy Skin

2 large baking potatoes

extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Scrub and thoroughly dry potatoes. Rub them with a generous amount of olive oil and sprinkle them with kosher salt. Either spear the potatoes on a baking spindle or lay them directly on the middle oven rack. (You can place a cookie sheet or foil on the lower rack to catch any olive oil drips.) Bake about 45 minutes to an hour, until fork tender in the center. Serve with butter and sour cream.

