Happenings: KVSO performs Sunday

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra's Youth in Christmas! concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Centennial Chapel on the Olivet Nazarene University campus in Bourbonnais.

Featured composers are Bach's "Brandenburg Concerto No. 5" with Ignacio Prego on harpischord, Katherine Nielsen on flute and Marlou Johnston on violin. Other selections include "Holiday Overture" by Stephenson, "Sleigh Ride" by Anderson, "White Christmas" by Berlin, "Santa Baby" by Stephenson with a women vocalist and men's choir and a carol sing-a-long.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.kvso.org. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children or students with an ID.