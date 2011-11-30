The Amish Cook: 5 of 8 children down with flu

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Nov. 23, 2011</strong>

It's Saturday afternoon, and our day is not going as expected. Five of our children are down with the flu. Our daughter, Lovina, was the first one to get sick. She came home from school yesterday not feeling well. This morning, four more of the children woke up with some sort of bug. I hope it is over soon and the rest of the family doesn't catch it.

I decided to sit down and write my column in between taking care of sick children. None of them seems to want to eat, but I have been giving them liquids to keep them hydrated.

My husband, Joe, and our son, Benjamin, left this morning before daylight to do some deer hunting and, while they saw a deer, they didn't get it. Friends who live nearby offered Joe the opportunity to hunt in their woods. Since he doesn't have any work next week, he should have time to go deer hunting then, too.

Even though most of the children said they weren't hungry, I still made biscuits, sausage gravy and fried eggs. Joe and Benjamin were glad to see it when they came home around 9:30 a.m.

Our daughter, Loretta, washed dishes and swept floors for me. So far, she is not on the sick list and has done a good job helping me around the house. I brought all the laundry up from the basement that we washed yesterday. Everything was dry, so we folded it and put it away. I hung a few pieces outside yesterday, but it was so cold and windy it would have been hard to keep all the clothes on the wash line.

I sure do appreciate the lines Joe put in the basement to dry clothes during the winter months. With the coal stove down there, it does not take long for them to dry.

Daughter Elizabeth baked some Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookies yesterday. They are delicious but, with so many of the children being sick, they are not going as fast as they usually do.

Hopefully, this flu will be gone by Thanksgiving. I bought a 24-pound turkey, and we plan to have Jacob and Emma and their family here for Thanksgiving dinner.

This week will go fast, with Joe being home and just a three-day school week. The first semester of school is already over, and report cards were handed out. Verena seems to be doing well despite all she has been through the past year and a half. Kevin, 6, is always excited to come home from school and let me know that he has learned something new.

One evening, when we were eating supper, Kevin said, "Mom, I know the days of the week now." I was amazed that he knew them. Last night, he came home and said, "Mom I can count to 100 by fives" and he started counting. When he'd finished, he said, "Now I need to learn how to count to one million!"

Our thoughts and prayers are with our friend, Linda, and her family as she struggles with cancer. May God be with them as they go through this trial of life. Linda's husband and daughter are both teachers at our school, and her son has been our children's bus driver for years. May God bless them and all of you wonderful readers.

I will share a new biscuit recipe that I tried this morning. They turned out nice and flaky. I like to try different kinds of biscuits instead of using the same recipe all the time.

Southern Biscuits

2 cups sifted flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup shortening

1 egg, beaten

2/3 cup milk

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and cream of tartar. Add the shortening and blend. Slowly pour the milk into the mixture. Add egg and stir until well blended. More flour can be added, if needed. Drop by tablespoon onto a cookie sheet and bake 12 to 15 minutes.

<strong><em>Lovina Eicher, 40, and her husband, Joe, are raising eight children on their rural Michigan homestead. She inherited "The Amish Cook" column from her mother. Each week, Lovina -- in much the same way her mother did for more than 10 years -- shares snippets of her life as a traditional Amish mother. Readers with culinary or cultural questions can write to: The Amish Cook, P.O. Box 2144, Middletown, Ohio 45042.</em></strong>

<strong><em>For recipes, videos, Amish cultural pieces, cookbook information, and more, visit www.amishcookonline.com.</em></strong>