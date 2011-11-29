Club news: Nov. 29, 2011

<strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Garden Club held it's monthly meeting Nov. 17 at the Bird Park Fieldhouse. A program on holiday decorating using whatever you have available was given by Allan Smessaert. Hostesses were Marie Handcock, Rhonda Mussman and Donna Deany. The meeting was called to order by President Rita West, who introduced guests Peggy Kyrouac and Tammy Anderson. Retta Harris read the secretary's minutes, Terry Doehring gave the conservation tip on a better mouse trap, and Donna Deany gave the horticulture report. She talked about how fall is the time to transplant.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. It will be a potluck dinner. The club will provide fried chicken. Members are asked to bring a dish to share. There will be a $5 gift exchange for those interested. Members are also asked to bring vegetable seeds to the meeting. They will be sent to Kenya, Africa.

Peggy Lafond reported on the Gallery of Trees and encouraged everyone to attend. She will be setting up the tree Nov. 28. To volunteer time during the Gallery of Trees, contact the museum.

Anyone interested in gardening is encouraged to attend KVGC meetings. Call Donna Tanner, 815-426-2918, or Rita West, 815-933-7254, for more information.

<strong>Kankakee Art League</strong>

The Kankakee Art League met Nov. 15 at the Bird Park Fieldhouse in Kankakee. The agenda included reports by the chairman on programs, workshops and the Community Arts Council. A program was given on painting of renaissance art to be used on the club's tree entry for the Gallery of Trees, which will be held at the Kankakee County Museum in December.

The club's Christmas luncheon will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Tucci's restaurant on Illinois Route 50. If interested in attending, call John Wade at 815-939-4673.