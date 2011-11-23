100-word-review: Oneohtrix

<strong>ONEOHTRIX</strong>

"Replica"

Label: Software

Released: Nov. 8, 2011

I'm a huge fan of the old Conan films; even "Red Sonja." Well, maybe, particularly "Red Sonja."

Part of the charm was the scores. The soundtracks were epic. That's what this album reminds me of. No, it isn't the kind of orchestral rendering of a big, beefy hero making his way into the sunset. It's electronica music, so it sounds like a Commodore 64 on LSD. Occasionally, it sounds like a soundscape with a creepy piano playing into it. Or over it? Submerse yourself in it.

Or keep it on in the background, go into another room.

Beware of bats.

Key cuts: "Submersible," "Power of Persuasion," "Replica."

Rating: 3 out of 5.

~ Dimitrios Kalantzis,

dkalantzis@daily-journal.com