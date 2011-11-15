Club news: Nov. 15, 2011

<strong>Princess Wach-E-Kee chapter</strong>

The Princess Wach-E-Kee chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka. Members will be decorating a tree for Christmas Tree Lane and are asked to bring a favorite food for a potluck in the Victorian Room.

<strong>Limestone HCE</strong>

The Limestone AM unit of the HCE met Nov. 2 at the University of Illinois extension office in Bourbonnais. Sue Pearion and Inez Kunde presented the Train the Trainer lesson on staying cool under pressure in tough economic times. Joann Trobaugh presented the timely topic on sharing your medical history with your family.

Agnes Meyer won the quilt raffle during the club's November international luncheon.

A Christmas party will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Old Country Buffet. Members are asked to bring canned good to donate to The Salvation Army.

<strong>Bradley Historical Society</strong>

The Bradley Historical Society is inviting members and guests to help plan their Christmas party at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Bradley Public Library District, 296 N. Fulton Ave. in Bradley.