Deb Terrill: A perfect combination Butternut squash, browned butter and sage

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal Oct. 15, 2011</strong>

Mother Nature gave us a small but miraculous gift this week. While cleaning out a mass of vines that covered the compost pile, we found a perfect, ripe butternut squash. The vines produced masses of flowers but, we thought, no fruit. Then we found our hidden treasure, grown for us by nature, from a seed we had discarded the year before.

Something this special needed to be given special treatment, and I knew immediately just how I would give this perfect squash its due.

I love butternut squash ravioli with browned butter and sage, but it is hard to find ready-made and frozen -- and even harder to make yourself. I had been wondering about deconstructing the dish and making a pasta with the squash on the outside. I chose penne pasta so the sauce would have plenty of room to fill the pasta with squashy goodness and set about reinventing this dish. It was delicious -- creamy, rich and fragrant with the sweet smell of caramelized butter and fresh sage from my garden.

I baked the squash until it was very soft, mixed half of it with the cream to make the sauce, and broke up chunks of reserved squash to create a more rustic dish. The browned butter was so good drizzled over it that I could have drunk it straight.

The trick to browning butter is to watch it carefully and get the heat off when it just starts to turn golden brown. A minute longer and it has a burned taste. The fresh sage, sold in most grocery stores, is essential.

I had squash left over and used it to make risotto. Bill and I dined at Pirro's in Woodstock last fall and ordered the butternut squash risotto with a white balsamic reduction. While the risotto was so poorly executed that the rice was still starchy and mealy inside, the dish was very interesting, and I could see the possibilities. This has since become my second favorite risotto, after traditional Parmesan, and I think I will serve it at Thanksgiving dinner.

You must not be intimidated by risotto. Make a practice batch for yourself if you have never done it before. It is really very easy but takes 45 minutes to make, and it cannot be rushed. I find it extraordinarily soothing and satisfying to turn on some good music, pour a glass of something cold and lose myself in the process of risotto. Measure and line up all of your ingredients, and clean up your workspace. Set out the plates, uncork the wine and then cook.

It should be said that risotto is only as good as its elements. High-quality rice, fresh butter, good drinking wine and a rich stock are essential. Remember that you will be cooking off the water and concentrating the flavors, so they should all be good to begin with. This doesn't need to be expensive. Buy small bottles of wine at the grocery instead of cooking wine, and look for the arborio rice at Walmart ($1.72). GFS brand chicken stock is excellent, or use Swanson in the large can. Spend the money, if you are making a Parmesan risotto, on the Sartori Montemore cheese at Mario's Market.

There are several steps that make a risotto perfect, and rushing any one of them will ruin the dish. You must sauté the rice in butter. You must add the wine. You must keep the stock hot, and you must add it slowly, allowing the rice to absorb it before you add more. Stirring gently and keeping the rice at just a simmer are important to the creaminess. You will know if you have rushed it because the rice will still have starchy, hard centers when the stock is gone and the dish should be done. Taste it often to see if you need to use more stock in the end. It is better to use extra than to spoil the dish by sticking arbitrarily to a recipe amount. No matter what anyone else tells you, keep the lid on between stirs while simmering. This will ensure that the rice cooks through and gets very creamy.

You can make the balsamic reduction with dark balsamic vinegar, but it is lighter and more delicate with the white. White balsamic is good to have on hand for salad dressings and other condiments that you may not want to be dark brown. I found mine at Ultra Foods.

Butternut Squash Risotto with Sage and White Balsamic Maple Reduction

Make the reduction ahead to save time.

1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

4 tablespoons maple syrup

Measure the vinegar into a small saucepan and bring it to a simmer. Simmer until it is reduced to a quarter cup. Add the syrup, and simmer until slightly thickened. Taste to see if you want more syrup. Remove from heat, cool, and store in a small microwavable cup.

1 cup (packed) shredded butternut squash

4 tablespoons salted butter, divided

1/4 cup finely chopped shallots

1 cup arborio rice

1/3 cup white wine

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 sage leaves, finely chopped

1 quart chicken stock (with salt)

Heavy cream (optional)

Shred the raw squash on a box grater, using the round holes. Heat the chicken stock in a separate pan and keep it hot, but not bubbling. In a heavy bottomed, large saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter and sauté the squash for about 3 minutes. Remove from pan, and add remaining butter, shallots and rice. Sauté the rice over medium heat for about 4 minutes. Add the wine, and stir until it stops steaming. Add the salt, sage, squash and 1 cup of the chicken stock. Simmer until absorbed. Keep the lid on unless you are stirring. Add a cup of hot stock each time the liquid is absorbed. Keep the lid on, and stir frequently. It should take about 45 minutes to absorb all of the liquid and cook the rice creamy. Add a bit of cream at the end of cooking, if desired. Serve hot with the reduction drizzled over top.

For classic Parmesan risotto, omit the squash and sauté 1/4 cup finely minced celery with the shallots. Add 1 cup shredded, soft Parmesan at the end of cooking.

<em><strong>Contact Deb Terrill at <a href="mailto:dterrill@daily-journal.com">dterrill@daily-journal.com</a>.</strong></em>