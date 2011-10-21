100-word-review: Wilco

<strong>WILCO</strong>

<strong>The Whole Love</strong>

Label: dBmp

Release Date: Sept. 27, 2011

I've removed the following line from this review: "The midsection of Wilco's most recent album is some of the finest music this band has had to offer since, yes, 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.'" That's because I played a bunch of tracks on the two albums that followed that (perfect) 2001 album and realized how much I dig them. But what makes this the band's best effort in 10 years is that it's the sum of all of Wilco's parts. There's the bubblegum pop, the contemplative, the experimental, the heavy rock. And the last tune might be Wilco's best track. Ever.

Listen to: "Dawned on Me," "Capitol City" and "One Sunday Morning (Song for Jane Smiley's Boyfriend)."

Rating: 4 out of 5.

~ Dimitrios Kalantzis, dkalantzis@daily-journal.com