Theater: 'Follies' simply Sondheim

No one is quite like Stephen Sondheim at bringing a poetic sense of optimism to a song and then lacing it with regret and remorse.

There is no simple, sentimental path through his songs, which dive straight in, without hesitation, to complex emotions and observations.

He's just a wicked writer.

And his complex combinations mean that when you take on a Sondheim show, the bar is set high.

The production of "Follies," Sondheim's musical with a revised book by the late James Goldman, opened Wednesday at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier, and it does Sondheim sweet justice.

It is a great evening of music and talent.

Sondheim's homage to musical theater is presented by a talented cast of more than 40 actors and musicians, and it does not have a weak link. It includes a magnificent rendition of "I'm Still Here" by Chicago star Hollis Resnick, who plays Carlotta Campion, as well as a superlative performance in music, dance and demeanor by Caroline O'Connor, who plays Phyllis Rogers Stone.

The story, set in 1971, is about the last gathering of the legendary Weissman Follies actors, who arrive for one last party at the Broadway theater where they used to perform -- and which is now set to be razed to make way for a parking lot.

These are the beautiful ladies, the showgirls, from the decades of Follies performances, 1918 to 1942. They come to remember, along with the men they married.

Most of the plot centers on Phyllis Stone (O'Connor) and her husband Benjamin (Brent Barrett), who went on from stage-door Johnny to become a famous diplomat, and Phyllis' former roommate, Sally Plummer (Susan Moniz), who is the mother of two boys and is married to Buddy (Robert Petkoff), another guy who hung out at the stage door and is now a traveling salesman.

Sondheim described the play this way in his book, "Finishing the Hat": "Adoring the Broadway canon as I did ... here was a chance to pay homage without attitude to the genre I loved, the past I had known only through recordings and sheet music. It allowed me to imitate the reigning composers and lyricists from the era between the World Wars, and I grabbed at it with 10 fingers and a rhyming dictionary."

Or you could call it a simple love story, minus the simple.

Throw in the various party guests who perform and, before you know it, your only regret is that it is all too short. You want the night to keep going until tomorrow.

The play runs through Nov. 6 at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand Ave., on Navy Pier. Tickets range from $55 to $75, and can be purchased by calling 312-595-5600 or by visiting www.chicagoshakes.com/follies.