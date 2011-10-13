The Dish: Defense drops claim Jackson swallowed fatal dose

Wednesday, Dr. Conrad Murray's defense abandoned the theory that it touted for over a year that Michael Jackson swallowed the drug that killed him, an abrupt shift in strategy that potentially undermines its case.

The reason was clear: The defense had learned that its claim that the singer swallowed the anesthetic propofol while Murray was out of the room in June 2009 can't be supported with scientific evidence.

The developments, along with a medical expert's repudiation of Murray's medical skills, suggested that the defense must recoup significant lost ground in its bid to acquit him of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson's death. Murray has pleaded not guilty.

Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor and prosecutor David Walgren appeared stunned when attorney Michael Flanagan arose in a hearing outside the jury's presence and announced the defense's decision.

Flanagan's recent questions to witnesses indicated that he might now say that Jackson swallowed pills on his bedside table, specifically the sedative lorazepam. If they do focus on the sedative, they would be challenging the coroner's ruling that propofol killed the singer.

Moments after Flanagan's announcement, the jury was reconvened and a prosecution expert took the stand, saying that Murray was guilty of extreme deviation from the standard of medical care practiced by physicians.

Murray was "responsible" for Jackson's death, said Dr. Alon Steinberg, a cardiologist from Ventura, Calif., who evaluated Murray's actions for the California Medical Board.

"If all of these deviations didn't happen, Michael Jackson might have been alive," he said.

Jurors listened and took notes as he enumerated six "extreme deviations" by Murray, including using propofol, a powerful anesthetic normally given through an IV in hospital settings, to treat insomnia.

"I have never heard of it," he said.

Steinberg called Murray's behavior "strange" and said that the single most important thing he could have done to save Jackson was to call 911 when he found Jackson not breathing.

According to Murray's own statement to police, he waited at least 20 minutes before telling a security guard to call 911. In the meantime, he said, he was doing CPR. Steinberg said he was doing it wrong.

A Florida man was charged with hacking into celebrity email accounts in a computer invasion scheme that led to the posting of private and revealing information, including nude photos of actress Scarlett Johansson, on the Internet, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Christopher Chaney, 35, of Jacksonville, was arrested without incident as part of a yearlong investigation of celebrity hacking that authorities dubbed "Operation Hackerazzi."

There were more than 50 victims in the case, including Mila Kunis, Christina Aguilera and actress Renee Olstead, authorities said. Others were named only by initials and investigators wouldn't disclose if they were famous, but said victims named in the indictment agreed to have their identities made public.

"It helps get out the message that cyber-hacking is a real threat," U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte said of the case, describing those who engage in such activity as "scum."

Chaney made his initial court appearance in a Florida courtroom Wednesday and was released on $10,000 bond. He was charged with 26 counts of identity theft, unauthorized access to a protected computer and wiretapping. If convicted, he faces up to 121 years in prison. An email left for Assistant Federal Public Defender Maurice Grant II was not immediately returned.

Authorities said Chaney was responsible for stealing nude photos taken by Johansson herself and later posted on the Internet. Chaney offered some material to celebrity blog sites but there is no evidence that he profited from his scheme, said Steven Martinez, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles office.

Chaney hacked Google, Apple and Yahoo email accounts beginning in November and continuing through February, then hijacked the forwarding feature so that a copy of every email received was sent, "virtually instantaneously," to an email account he controlled, according to an indictment handed up Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles.

He allegedly used the hacker names "trainreqsuckswhat," "anonygrrl" and "jaxjaguars911," and also used the victims' identities to illegally access and control computers. Chaney is accused of damaging email servers that caused losses of at least $5,000 per instance.

Chaney "mined through publicly available data and figured out passwords and security questions," Martinez said.

Vince Gill to be honored Thursday in Nashville

Mayor Karl Dean and the Nashville Predators will honor country star Vince Gill today for his charity work and for his role as ambassador of the city and support of the team.

Gill has done benefit work for flood relief, mental health, children's advocacy, Alzheimer's research, cancer research, junior golf and other causes.

He and wife, Amy Grant, regularly attend Predators' games.

Gill's hits include "I Still Believe in You" and "Go Rest High on That Mountain."