Teen Briefs: Oct. 8, 2011

<strong>TEEN BRIEFS</strong>

* Jacob Clubb, a senior at Cissna Park High School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2012 National Merit Scholarship Program.

<strong>SCHOLARSHIP</strong>

The U2CT Teacher's Union has awarded more than $21,000 in scholarship money to future teachers over the last 21 years. Two $500 scholarships are given out each year. This year, one scholarship was awarded to an alumni of Herscher High School, Dan Sobodas, who is entering the field of education; and one scholarship is promised to a Herscher High School senior. It will be awarded to a student who is completing the program to become a teacher and will be awarded during his or her student teaching experience.

Sobodas is the son of Jody and Ed Sobodas, of Herscher. He is an Illinois State University student who will be student teaching at Gardner High School this spring.