How We Met: People were betting it wouldn't last

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Sept. 26, 2011</strong>

The first time we met, we were in kindergarten and lived down the street from each other. We used to play together every day and tell people that we were boyfriend and girlfriend.

I moved away and came back a few years later. We went to the same school for the next four years without thinking much about each other. In eighth grade, though, we had a lot of classes together and I had a crush on Eric for most of the year, but it took him until the end of the school year to realize that I liked him.

He finally asked me out in front of a gym full of our classmates May 6, 2003. He was the last person out of the locker room and didn't have the chance to ask me while we were alone. We had class with the same classmates all morning that day, and they all knew that he was going to ask me out anyway. Everybody thought it was really cute because we were such an unlikely couple.

Our differences ranged from favorite foods to religious beliefs to what we did in our spare time. We were so different in junior high, we found out that our teachers and closest friends were betting on how long we would last.

We're happy to say they were all wrong.

Today, we have a lot in common in what we like to do outside of work and school, but the rest has stayed the same.

We celebrated our eighth anniversary in May and tied the knot Aug. 6 at the Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. It's a place we have enjoyed going to for years and where Eric proposed on a snowy December afternoon in 2009. (And, yes, he did get down on one knee in the freezing snow.)

We were surrounded by loving family and friends on our wedding day, and we could not be happier.