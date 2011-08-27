Military: Aug. 27, 2011

Army Pfc. Jeffrey A. Nolan has graduated from Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla.

Nolan is the son of Tim and Lisa Nolan, of Hoopeston, and a 2011 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School.

Lt. J.G. Christopher Rowland has completed basic and advanced rotary wing pilot training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field (Milton, Fla.) and received his naval aviator Wings of Gold on July 1. The ceremony was presided over by Adm. Townsend G. Alexander.

Rowland has since relocated to Naval Air Station North Island (San Diego, Calif.), where he has been assigned to Fleet Readiness Squadron 3, aka the Merlin. There, he will train to fly the Sikorsky MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter and, upon completion, will be reassigned to a land- or ship-based squadron in the fleet.

Rowland is the son of Dr. Paul and Tess Rowland, of Bourbonnais, and a 2005 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and a 2009 graduate of the U.S Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.w/pic