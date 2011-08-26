100-word-review: Garo

GARO

"Sewers"

Label: Bembis Bembio Motina

Release date: Aug. 15, 2011

It comes as no real surprise that the millennials are rediscovering electronica at breakneck speed. After all, we practically grew up in front of video game consoles. The synthetic beats and bass lines in many of the early Nintendo games provided the soundtrack to much of our free time. Consider Garo's EP that borrows heavily from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon of the early 1990s. It rocks. Strange almost to lose yourself within the heavy 13-minute musical experience and hear the voices of Shredder and April O'Neil. Press start and proceed, and stand clear of missing manhole covers.

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

Listen to: "Truckload of Poison" and "Bebop and Rocksteady on a Mission"

~ Dimitrios Kalantzis, dkalantzis@daily-journal.com