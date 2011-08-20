College Corner: Aug. 20, 2011

* Area residents were recently named to the spring 2011 dean's honor list at <strong>The University of St. Francis</strong> in Joliet. They are, Braceville, Meagen Monbarren; Braidwood, Jordan Kapke; Diamond, Samantha Nantz, Jennifer Petty, Kierney Surman; Dwight, Ericka Callies, Mindy Cooling, Paige Nelson, Heather Storm; Gardner, Ashley Bozue, Anita Stimac, Kristopher Tyler; Kankakee, Marla Brant, Kayleigh Burton, Corey Schultz, Samantha Zitnik; Manhattan, Dana Harold, Alex Sarris; Momence, Elise Piekarczyk; Monee, Monique Frenzel; Reddick, Kimberly Askew; South Wilmington, Katie Simms; Wilmington, Rebecca Chapman, Michael Dembeck, Felecia Franklin, Andrew Johnson, Michelle Medlin, Kelly Michelkamp, Michelle Migon, Bethann Montgomery, Alexandria Parker, Ashley Richards, Lexi Southall, Cassie Trinka and Michael Trinka.

* <strong>Jonathan Coulman</strong>, of Kankakee, was recently named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University, where he is a junior majoring in exercise science and minoring in biology and psychology. He has been on the dean's list all semesters for his freshman and sophomore years. He is the son of David and Jackie Coulman and a 2009 graduate of Kankakee High School.

* <strong>Michelle Kibbons</strong>, of Bradley, was recently named to the 2011 summer dean's list at Western Illinois University, where she is a junior.

* <strong>Robin Higgins</strong> and <strong>Logan LaRocque</strong>, both graduates of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, recently received Presidential Scholarships to North Central College. Higgins will study elementary education and LaRocque will study economics.

<strong>SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE</strong>

* <strong>Herscher High School alumni</strong> who are seeking a degree in education and will be student teaching during the 2011-2012 school year are eligible to apply for a $500 U2CT Teacher Memorial Scholarship. Applications are now available online on the Herscher High School webpage under "useful links" and in the Herscher High School guidance office. The deadline for this application is Monday, Sept. 19. The winner will be announced at halftime of the homecoming football game against Coal City on Friday, Sept. 30. Contact Darthy Bisaillon in the Herscher High School guidance office at 815-426-2103 with questions.