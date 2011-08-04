Happenings: Josh Thompson to play Watseka Theatre

Up and coming country music star Josh Thompson will take the stage Friday night at the Watseka Theatre.

Thompson is touring in support of his debut CD "Way Out Here" that has reached the Top 10 on the charts. He's billed himself as playing working-class country music.

"I love the blue collar honky-tonk crowd," he said, "The men and women that, like it says in 'Beer on the Table,' pretty much work their butts off all week and like to have a good time Friday night, because that's who I am -- a working guy that got lucky enough to get a recording contract."

The opening act will be the Adam Craig Band, who will kick off the show at 8 p.m., in an acoustic set. Craig collaborates with Thompson in writing songs. Tickets start at $25 For more information, visit WatsekaTheatre.com or call the box office at 815-993-6585.