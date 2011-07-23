College Corner: July 23, 2011

* <strong>Chantel Johnson</strong>, of Pembroke Township, recently received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from St. Joseph's College. While at St. Joseph, she was involved in the Science Club, Habitat for Humanity, PEA, ISTA and the Columbian Players, in which she performed in the stage play "Dearly Departed" as well as "Urinetown: the Musical." She was also inducted into Phi Alpha Theta. She is the daughter of Melvin Johnson and the granddaughter of the late William and Sammie Johnson. She is a 2007 graduate of St. Anne Community High School.

* <strong>Reece Storey</strong>, of Kankakee, was recently named to the spring 2011 dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University, where he is a freshman majoring in actuarial science and minoring in business. He is the son of Jim and Sue Storey and a 2010 graduate of Herscher High School.

* Area residents recently received degrees from Marquette University. They are, <strong>Brianne Garrett</strong>, of Bourbonnais, a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree; and <strong>Abigail Rogers</strong>, of Bourbonnais, a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing.

* <strong>Megan Osterhoff</strong> recently graduated cum laude from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She has accepted a teaching position within Midwest Central Community Unit District 191 in Manito for the 2011 school year. She is the daughter of Brent and Janet Osterhoff, of Bradley, and a 2007 graduate of BradleyBourbonnais Community High School.