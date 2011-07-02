Library news: July 2, 2011

<strong>KANKAKEE</strong>

<strong>Adult Summer Reading</strong>

Kankakee Public Library has started its Adult Summer Reading program. Stop in on the library's third floor to submit a short review for any book you would like and enter to win one of three baskets of items that will help you have a great summer. Only one review per book is allowed per person, but you may submit as many different reviews as you would like to enter multiple times.

The basket themes are: The Queen's Dream basket, filled with arts and culture items including books, gift certificates, symphony tickets, and a free hotel stay; The Court Jester basket with comic themed items such as books and graphic novels and gift certificates; and The Family Faerie Fun Times basket, which is filled with everything your family needs for a great time out, including bowling passes, gift certificates, books and pet items.

The baskets can be viewed in the library's elevator. The Kankakee Public Library is located at 201 East Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>Job-building workshop</strong>

Manpower will host a job-building workshop at the Kankakee Public Library Thursday, July 14 at 3 p.m. in the library's fourth floor auditorium.

Building on ideas from the Strategies for Success handbook, this presentation will help prepare for the changing job market and the world of work. This workshop will cover topics such as resume writing, etiquette and staying ahead in the new job market.

This program is free and open to the public.

<strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong>

<strong>Master Gardener help</strong>

A representative from the University of Illinois Extension's Kankakee County Master Gardener Program will be available to answer gardening questions from 1-2:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road in Bourbonnais.

<strong>WRITING GROUP</strong>

<strong>Wordsmiths organizing</strong>

The Kankakee-Bradley-Bourbonnais Wordsmiths, a nonprofit writing group, is accepting applications.

They are looking for writers who are dedicated to their writing craft in both fiction and nonfiction, whether published or unpublished. Meetings are held twice a month on Monday evenings at Kankakee Community College, and include critiques, exercises, mini-lessons, and other writing related activities. For more information, contact L. Sue Durkin at 815-889-4715 or by email at lsuedurkin @weavingdreamspublishing.com.

<strong>KCC</strong>

<strong>Adult education classes</strong>

The following courses are being offered through the Department of Continuing Education and Career Services at Kankakee Community College.

"Basic Woody Plant Identification" will meet from 9 a.m. - noon, Saturdays, July 9 and 16, in the Horticulture Building on KCC's West Campus.

"Pre-Business Workshop" will meet 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 in Room D123.

"Food Sanitation and Safety" will meet 5-9:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, July 11-13 in Room D124.

"Legal Issues for Small Business Owners" will meet 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 7 in Room D124.

"Solar and Small Wind Market Overview" will meet 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 in Room D123.

"Solar and Wind Entrepreneur: Management, Sales and Marketing" will meet from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 26 in Room D123.

To register for these non-degree courses, or for more information, call 815-802-8207. Registration also is available in Student Services, located on the second floor of the KCC Workforce Development Center and at www.kcc.edu/comejoinus.