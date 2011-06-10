100-word review: Hank III

<strong>HANK III</strong>

"Hillbilly Joker"

<strong>Released:</strong> May 3, 2011

<strong>Label:</strong> Bruc Records/Sidewalk Entertainment

This isn't your grandfather's Hank Williams or your dad's Hank Williams Jr. Heck, this might skip a generation to your rebellious grandchild. Hank III is a third-generation musician and the first of the Williams family to embrace punk and metal. There's a bit of twang and rockabilly to be found here and there on the album, which amounts to a kiss-off from a record company (Curb) to its former artist. Whatever the reason for it, and no matter the age of some of the songs, it rocks -- pump-action instrumentation, barnyard noises and all. Crank it up.

<strong>Warning:</strong> Hillbilly Joker contains explicit lyrics.

<strong>Listen to:</strong> "Hillbilly Joker," "Tennessee Driver" and "Hellbilly."

<strong>Rating:</strong> 4 stars out of 5

Dave Surico, dsurico@daily-journal.com