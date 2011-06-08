Deb Terrill: Toppling trees, summer-long bloom

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition June 1, 2011</strong>

Q: Our Cleveland Select pear tree was just starting to get big and bloomed wonderfully this year, but the recent storm knocked it down. The base was not splintered, nor were the roots pulled up. It looks as though the tree sort of rotted at the base and just fell over. What happened? -- Jackie

A: Without seeing the tree, I can't be certain, but there are two possible explanations. One is that the tree was planted too deeply and simply rotted at the base. The spot where the roots flare out from the trunk needs to be above ground and I see many, many trees planted with the root flare buried too deeply. This may cause trouble in a few years or a few decades, but it will always shorten the life of the tree. Another possibility is that the tree was grafted and developed a graft incompatibility or other problem. This can be noticeable in the downed tree if there is a corky or spongy layer inside a collar of swollen bark left behind. Then again, I have seen a very similar appearance in trees that have been girdled just below the soil level by mice. Those big, high rings of mulch that people are so fond of, do little else but cause rot and provide a nice nest for the mice. When you replant, take care to plant the tree at the proper depth, with the soil level of the rootball or container being slightly above ground. You may mulch, but keep the mulch well away from the trunk.

Q: Are there any shrubs that bloom all summer? I love my lilacs, weigela and PJM rhododendrons, but they are done before I even begin to spend time in the yard. What blooms for a long time? -- Eva

A: I don't know of any shrub that blooms all summer, but the blooms of hydrangea persist all summer and fall, changing colors as the blooms dry. Most begin in shades of pink, white or bluish purple and then turn green as summer progresses. Limelight, which gets very large, is reliable. Little Lime stays smaller for tighter spaces. Strawberry Vanilla is a lovely apple blossom pink and Quickfire starts out almost red.

Shrub roses like rugosa rose cultivars and the Knockout series will also provide a long season of bloom. You may also want to look into rose of Sharon for summer bloom. I know many people are turned off by the faded lavender-pink blooms of older hybrids, but many of the new cultivars offer lovely pink, white and even blue flowers. I would not call it a shrub so much as a small, multistemmed tree, but the seven sons (Hepticodium) shrub blooms in September. The flowers are white, followed by red calyx that persist into fall.

Q: I have two agave and a large spineless pear cactus, which I overwinter in the house. I put them out after there was no threat of frost, and now they have large patches of brown on the leaves. I have read that these plants can take the cold since it gets cold in the desert and I know they can take full sun. Was it the rain that ruined them? -- Shannon

A: Yes, agave, cactus and other succulents that grow in the desert are equipped to handle cold, sometimes even frost, and searing sun. The problem is one of acclimation. Your plants became adjusted to low light in your home and probably sunburned when you put them outside abruptly. (Just like we do.) It is also possible that the night time temps were lower than you thought and they were cold damaged. All houseplants, even tough ones, need to be placed in shade and gradually reintroduced to the sun. They should also remain protected until the night time temps stop dropping below 50.

Green thoughts

Sitting here by the window, curtain billowing in the breeze, looking at a sky the color of a robin's egg with streaks of green and gold, it's hard to believe the mayhem that has just passed. Bill and I were racing back from a shopping run up north, watching the darkening sky to the west and hoping to get 15 tomato plants into the ground before the impending rain. In one of those gonzo gardening scenarios that we are far too old for, he was digging the holes and I was tossing in the ground egg shells and rapidly burying the plants, one with each hand.

Bill quickly stapled the plant ID tags to the stakes and ran to the patio to get the big herb jars into the shelter of my car. I needed them intact for a program the following night. We then threw the just-purchased trays of carefully selected annuals (for a friend) into the garage just as the wind and hail began to hit hard. Then another run to get the phone we had left out back and to lay down the bay tree before it could blow down. Breathing hard, we plopped into folding chairs in the garage to watch the show. But the neighbor's maple seeds were driving into our faces like tiny darts and the hail was blowing into the garage, so we threw down the door.

Without exaggeration, 10 minutes later our neighborhood was flooded by inches of rain, our garage flooded, trees and limbs were down everywhere, the neighbor's tree lost a big limb that broke our fence and some of our screens blew out and bent or broke. The temperature dropped 30 degrees in that same 10 minutes. And then the sun broke through, the birds sang and it was calm. Were it not for the tangled branches and the millions of twigs and leaves everywhere, it would have been pretty outside.

I walked the garden and nearly cried over my shredded hosta, downed iris and poppies, and the complete loss of my fancy-leaved begonias. That is until I went back indoors and watched the tornado coverage from Joplin, Mo. My immediate reassessment was this: It's May. It's the Midwest. It was actually mild. We are safe and sound.

<em><strong>Deb Terrill is a local horticulturist with 30 years hands-on gardening experience. Email her at <a href="mailto:dterrill@daily-journal.com">dterrill@daily-journal.com</a>.</strong></em>