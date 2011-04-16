Momence: Lush children's book targets bullying problem

<em><strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition April 9, 2011</strong></em>

Here is a children's book that seeks an admirable target and one that is also extraordinarily illustrated.

"J.G. and the B.C. Kids" 46 pages, ages 5-8, $18 on Buy.com, is the work of Janet Hubert, formerly of Momence, and illustrated by Vincent Spencer.

Hubert was the original Aunt Viv on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." Her book features an African-American young boy. Kudos to that. There is not enough material featuring the African-American population.

The book fills a real need. It is also stunningly drawn by Spencer. The colors are lush and richly toned, unlike the stark single tones that often appear in other books.

Spencer has some drawings that appear at the end of the text, after the narration stops. They are beautiful -- so much so that you wish the story had gone on.

Alas, while the story is aimed at a young audience, the story will not be easy to follow. There are several problems that could have been solved with some editing. The typeface selected for the story is very ornate, with lots of serifs and curves. It takes a while to get used to reading it.

The punctuation is uneven throughout. Some sentences end with a period. Some don't. A trip through a critical editor's desk would have helped the project.

On the up side, the story has lots of action. Children will not be bored. In a Saturday morning-type cartoon mode, the story rapidly advances on every page.

The idea is to promote an anti-bullying theme. But it's a message that comes between the lines. The hero is a bright youth who wins a science fair. Good for him. Children who win science fairs should be treated as heroes. Then the bullies set in. Help is summoned through a magical pen. On the obvious level, our hero solves a multiplication problem and dinosaurs appear from the sky. Alas, most of us will need more than magic to defeat bullies. No dinosaurs will come to the rescue.

There's a glossary at the end of the story, with drawings and definitions explaining the characters. That would have worked much better at the beginning.

Hubert intends for the book to start a series and for the images to support a line of clothing and accessories. It may also work better as a DVD, where the color and the motion will be more important than the words and the punctuation. So better things may be ahead.

It's a good book to inspire children, but one that might have been even more useful.