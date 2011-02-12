Local military news: Feb. 12, 2011

Army National Guard Pvt. <strong>Justin T. Hoogeweg</strong> has graduated from One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville, Mo., which included basic military training and advanced individual training (AIT).

Hoogeweg is the son of Renee Wagner, of Peotone, and is a 2010 graduate of Peotone High School.

Marine Corps Master Sgt. <strong>Jason D. Rampa</strong> has arrived for duty at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, to serve with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in preparation for future deployments to the Asia-Pacific region to ensure theater security operations. He is a battalion communications chief with 16 years of military service.

Rampa is the son of Dave and Cheryl Rampa, of Wilmington. His parents, Jack and Maggie Tyler, are also of Wilmington He is a 1994 graduate of Wilmington High School and received an associate degree in 2009 from Copper Mountain College, Joshua Tree, Calif.

Air Force Airman <strong>Collin D. Hills</strong> graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 30. He is an honors graduate and ranked in the top 10 percent of 711 airmen grduates and was elected dorm chief of the 331st Squadron Flight 057. He is currently attending tech school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, and will be stationed at Minor Air Force Base, N.D.

Hills is the son of Susaine and Mark Perry, of Ashkum, and Ed Hills, of Piper City. He is a 2010 graduate of Central High School in Clifton.

Army Pvt. <strong>Robert P. Early</strong> has graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C.

Early is the son of Kenneth Early, of Paxton.

Air Force Airman <strong>Stephen A. Bleyle</strong> graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

Bleyle is the son of Steve Bleyle, of Bourbonnais, and Jennifer Bleyle, of Bradley. He is a 2010 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Navy Seaman Recruit <strong>Kaleb J. Cadenhead</strong>, son of Cynthia L. Cadenhead, of Bradley, recently completed U.S. Navy basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill.

Cadenhead is a 2010 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.