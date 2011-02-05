Switzerland: Touring the Rhine and Mosel rivers

Last spring, Chris Hebert and I boarded Swiss Air at O'Hare International Airport to begin the eight-hour overseas flight that took us to Zurich, Switzerland. From there, we traveled by motor coach to Lucerne. Along the way, we enjoyed seeing snow-capped mountains, Swiss chalets, beautiful lakes, small villages and landscapes. Our hotel was near the famous chapel bridge, which was built in 1333 and crosses the Reuss River. The octagonal tower was used as a prison, torture chamber and an archive. Though two-thirds of the bridge was destroyed by fire in 1993, it reopened in 1994 after a $2.1 million renovation.

A tour of Lucerne included the market, St. Peter's Chapel and a spectacular view of the Alps. We also visited the Lion of Lucerne. This carved stone monument and reflection pool commemorates members of the Swiss Guard who were massacred in 1792 during the French Revolution. Mark Twain praised the sculpture as "the most mournful and moving piece of stone in the world."

Next, we viewed the countryside by motor coach on our way to Basel, Switzerland, where we embarked on the 112-passenger river cruise ship the MS Rigoletto. Our first stop was Kehl, Germany. A walking tour there included Strasbourg's beautiful Notre Dame Cathedral. Along the way, we also saw storks sitting in their huge nests atop small, grotesquely shaped trees. We also visited a McDonald's restaurant, where a hamburger, small fry and small soft drink cost $12.50. We settled for a soft drink.

On a side trip to Baden-Baden, we were treated to German chocolate cake at the Hausteingang Restaurant by our tour director. We rejoined the MS Rigoletto in Kehl and cruised to Speyer. The riverboat continued on its way to Mannheim. Afternoons onboard included tea, coffee and delicious pastries in the lounge. We relaxed and enjoyed the beautiful landscape, castles, terraced steep vineyards, gingerbread houses, trains and tunnels as we meandered down stream. We passed through many river locks on our way, as well.

Our next stop was Rudesheim, where we saw the remains of several old castles, including Boosenburg, Vorderburg and Bromsuberg (12th century).

What we've been waiting for was next -- the huge Lorelei rock. A German myth says that a young maiden named Lorelei jumped off the rocks because of a faithless lover. On her death, she turned into a siren and stood on the rock to sing. Sailors were lured by her music, crashed their boats and died. This echoing rock is named the Lorelei.

On May 1, we disembarked in Cochem. A walking tour took us to beautiful and wondrous Reichsburg Castle. We walked across the Mosel bridge and enjoyed beautiful views of the Mosel River and Cochem. We cruised the Mosel River, viewing steep terraced vineyards, castles and cathedrals. In the evening, much to our surprise, we became a part of a riverboat parade. The parade included 62 river cruise ships and party boats. At the last minute, the MS Rigoletto was chosen to lead the parade from Cologne to Bonn, approximately 9 miles. We enjoyed crowds of people waving from the shoreline. There were individual fireworks, bonfires and flares on the river banks to celebrate May Day. All of the river boats formed a circle in the water when we reached Bonn, where we watched the most incredible display of fireworks.

We departed Bonn Sunday and arrived in Cologne. On this rainy day, we toured the cathedral in the afternoon and a large mall beneath the railroad depot. The captain's dinner was held in evening, complete with champagne and flaming baked Alaska. Later, we enjoyed Dutch folk dancers dressed in costumes and cloggers (wooden shoes).

On May 3, we arrived in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, our final destination. The area included canals and skinny streets. No cars were able to park along them. Bicycles were everywhere.

We traveled by motor coach to the beautiful Keukenhof Gardens, where acres of tulips were tended by workers manually walking the fields. The tulip displays, wandering waterways, bridges, trees in bloom and the swans gliding on the water were all spectacular.

We returned to the MS Rigoletto to bid farewell to the crew and our newly made friends. We disembarked Tuesday morning, and transferred to the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, where we deplaned and boarded Swiss Air for our return flight home.

Chris Hebert and Shirley Manley, both 1954 graduates of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, live in Bradley and renewed their friendship after their spouses passed away.