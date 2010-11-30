Kankakee area club news

<strong>Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society will hold their December meeting at noon Saturday at the Homestead Restaurant. Members should call Nelda Ravens at (815) 932-8979 by Dec. 1 to RSVP. The election of 2011 officers will be held and the future of the society discussed.

<strong>Will/Grundy Genealogical Society</strong>

There will be no December membership meeting for the Will/Grundy Genealogical Society due to the Christmas holidays. The WGGS Executive Board will instead meet Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Sanders' home.

Research will be done at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the library. For more information or if you have questions, contact John Persic by phoning (815) 210-5155 or e-mailing spyder60@aol.com or phoning Roger Younghusband at (815) 478-3540 or e-mailing him at ryounghusband@aol.com.