Deb Terrill: Don't mess with Thanksgiving dinner

<em><strong>Printed in The Daily Journal Nov. 13, 2010</strong></em>

I read a message on a food blog from an eager young woman who was hosting her family for Thanksgiving for the first time ever. She was excited about introducing new dishes instead of serving the same old "green bean casserole and boring sweet potatoes." She wanted ideas, but instead she got roasted. The message was clear. Don't mess with Thanksgiving dinner! One wise woman advised her not to "do it differently, just do it better."

I think that's actually what everyone wants -- the same things that Grandma served, but made as appealingly and deliciously as possible. I know everyone in my family would be resentful if I hosted Thanksgiving and tried to feed them an oyster dressing or a jicama sweet potato slaw. I was skewered one year just for using fresh green beans in the green bean casserole.

There are, however, a few small improvements that can be made while still keeping the peace.

Try making your pumpkin pie from scratch this year. You really will be happy with the difference. And for cranberry haters, I offer two cranberry dishes that may turn them around. My stuffing recipe is a huge hit after years of suffering through a pudding-like mass of milk, eggs and celery that my now estranged aunt always brought to the table. Dear Lord, that was some nasty stuff!

My stuffing recipe is from a Martha Stewart cookbook and uses three kinds of bread for texture and a more complex flavor profile. Be sure to dice the vegetables finely and use a good chicken broth. While my cranberry sauce (see last year's recipe) was great, I still wanted more depth of flavor and color, so I tweaked it to create this sauce. I think it is my best yet.

Buying fresh pumpkins for pie was fun. I cooked several kinds, including the Fairytale pumpkins (the tan one that looks like Cinderella's coach) and the flat, red Rouge vif d'eTampes. They all tasted great, but the larger pumpkins were very wet and the cooked flesh needed to be drained overnight in cheesecloth. One big advantage to the larger pumpkins was the sheer amount of flesh, though. It was enough for several pies.

This is a good time to remind you that herbs and spices that are more than 2 years old should be pitched. Just spend the 20 bucks on new ones and be done with it. You wouldn't hesitate to spend the same $20 on a pizza, would you? Nothing can ruin a dish like dusty old spices.

Old World Deep Garnet Cranberry Sauce

1 12-ounce bag fresh cranberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup apple juice

8 dried apricots, finely diced

1/3 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

1/4 teaspoon fresh dried ginger

1/3 teaspoon cinnamon

2 drops each vanilla and almond extract

Bring sugar and juice to a boil and add cranberries. Reduce heat slightly and simmer until cranberries pop. Continue simmering and stirring for 5 minutes. Add chopped apricots and nuts, simmer and stir 1 more minute. Add extracts and stir in well. Remove the pan from heat and stir occasionally while cooling to allow steam to escape. Chill and serve cold or at room temperature.

Deb's Savory Stuffing

14 cups dried bread cubes (part pumpernickel and heavy Italian)

2 sticks butter

1 1/3 cups finely sliced celery

1 cup finely diced onion

3 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 quart chicken broth

2 teaspoons fresh sage

1 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Sauté celery and onions in one stick of butter, then melt in the second stick and add all seasonings. Toss the butter mixture with the bread until well coated. Whisk the eggs with the milk until smooth and add the broth, while whisking. If the mixture seems dry, add another egg and more broth. Combine this well with the bread and pack lightly into glass baking dishes. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown and set.