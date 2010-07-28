Harvard Medical School Adviser: Sounding off on tinnitus

Q: Whenever I'm off in a quiet room or lying in bed, I hear sounds like a cricket chirping or a vibrating cell phone. What causes this?

A: What you're describing sounds like tinnitus -- the sensation of hearing sounds when no sound actually exists. The condition is commonly called "ringing in the ears," but the sounds can take the form of an annoying hiss, whistle, chirp or buzz. Tinnitus can be soft or loud, and, as in your case, the type of sound may change, from chirping insects to a mechanical vibration. It can also be constant or intermittent, affecting one or both ears.

<strong>About the ear</strong>

To better understand the condition, it may help to familiarize yourself with the different parts of your ear. The ear consists of three sections: the outer, middle and inner ear. The outer ear consists of the external ear and the ear canal up to the eardrum. The air-filled middle ear contains three bones that transmit vibrations to the inner ear. In the inner ear, the spiral-shaped cochlea contains hair cells that transmit sound to the auditory nerve, which conducts sound to the brain. The inner ear is also home to the body's balance mechanism, the vestibular system. It includes three semicircular tubes arranged in a cloverleaf shape.

The exact cause of tinnitus remains unknown, but it's often associated with other ear problems, including age-related hearing loss, earwax buildup in the outer ear and infections or fluid in the middle ear. It's also a symptom of Meniere's disease, a disorder affecting the vestibular system. Occasionally, tinnitus is a side effect of certain medications. For example, aspirin in moderate to high doses can trigger it, as can certain antibiotics and diuretics ("fluid pills").

The course of tinnitus isn't always predictable, either. The noises may quiet down, stay the same or get worse. You're more likely to be bothered by tinnitus in a quiet room where there are few outside noises to mask the sounds inside your ear.

<strong>Treatments</strong>

Many treatments have been advocated for tinnitus, including herbal remedies and vitamin supplements, but few of them have shown much benefit in scientific studies. However, some common-sense approaches may relieve your symptoms. Simply removing a wax blockage may improve ringing in the ear. (Don't use a swab to do this; you may push the blockage further in to the ear canal. Instead, try over-the-counter drops for ear wax or see your doctor.) Some people also find that they can lessen the intensity of tinnitus by limiting their caffeine, alcohol and fat intake.

When you're in a quiet room, play music or turn on a "white noise" machine. Background noise tends to drown out tinnitus sounds. Certain relaxation techniques, such as yoga or meditation, may help relieve symptoms as well.

It's also important to avoid loud noises when possible. You should wear earplugs when using or working around noisy equipment such as snowmobiles, lawnmowers and power tools. Keep personal listening devices at a reasonable volume, too.

