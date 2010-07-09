Colleen Loggins: Defining feminism and all its complexities

Last week, I showcased the provocative memoir, "The Last Living Slut: Born in Iran, Bred Backstage" by Roxana Shirazi.

In case you missed it, here's a brief recap:

Shirazi is an Iranian-born woman who moved to London and subsequently became a rock 'n' roll groupie. I compare her to a real-life Samantha Jones from "Sex and the City" -- a woman with a voracious sexual appetite.

I was drawn to her memoir because Shirazi was both a speaker on gender and women's issues and a wild rocker chick. And according to her publicist, "(Some people) applaud (her book) as the feminist memoir of a woman who played as hard as the boys."

I had an interesting interview with Shirazi about feminism, and it made me think about how feminism is perceived in our culture.

First of all, Shirazi doesn't even see herself as a feminist. She told me that she sees herself as a humanist because she hates how feminism labels people.

She said: "Calling yourself a feminist is like putting yourself into a category. ... I think that a lot of people have negative connotations of the word, and that's why I define myself as a humanist."

And there lies the problem with feminism -- it's become a term that is associated with man-hating extremists who burn their bras (which never happened, by the way) and/or are outrageously promiscuous.

But people need to know that most feminists do not hate men -- many even love men as they are their partners, husbands, sons, brothers and fathers -- and most of them aren't extremely promiscuous.

When you start getting into technical definitions of feminism, you'll find it's defined as having several "waves." And those definitions actually categorize the beliefs of each generation of feminists, according to scholars. (Check out www.feminism.suite101.com to learn more.)

But to me, feminism is the belief that women should be economically, politically and socially equal to men -- a belief that is hopefully shared by most people.

I understand that this is a simplified definition of an ideology with many nuances, but I think this is the best way to think of feminism.

Feminism isn't a bad thing; it's something that is rooted in the basic American idea that everyone is equal.

And because of that, you might wonder why we even still talk about it. Doesn't everyone agree that men and women are equal?

I think we can also agree that we are different. But shouldn't two people who do the same work -- if experience is equal -- be paid the same money?

Maybe people "agree," but the sad fact is it has not happened yet.

Women aren't treated as equals.

According to the most recent statistics by the United States Department of Labor, in 2009, women were still earning 80 percent of what men earn.

And how often do you hear of people who still believe that a woman's proper place is in the home?

That's why we need to talk about feminism.

And we need to realize that feminism is about choices. A feminist can be a stay-at-home mom or a woman who works. She can also be someone who has one sexual partner -- or multiple a la Samantha Jones -- and everything in between. A feminist can even be a man. As long as someone believes men and women are equal, they are a feminist.

By this definition, Roxana Shirazi is also a feminist. And although Newsweek argued in a book review, "this book isn't feminist and daring, it's tragic" because "she seems to be operating from a place of deep insecurity," I think their definition of a feminist as an ideal woman is very limited.

Ultimately, her contradictions and insecurities show that people are complex.

As a result, feminism is a complex ideology, and not much is completely black and white, apart from the belief that women are equal to men and should be treated as such. Is that such a bad thing?

Colleen Loggins can be reached at <a href="javascript:location.href='mailto:'+String.fromCharCode(99,108,111,103,103,105,110,115,64,100,97,105,108,121,45,106,111,117,114,110,97,108,46,99,111,109)+'?'">cloggins@daily-journal.com</a>.