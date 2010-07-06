Howard Ludwig: The things parents repeat every day (June 29)

I took the time to listen to myself last week, and I realized rather quickly that I say the same things every day.

I'm basically a broken record of reminders, corrections and tired incentives. Some call it nagging, but I prefer to think of it as maintaining a consistent message.

I'm not the only one. I hear these same phrases repeated again and again by parents everywhere. So, even if I am a nag, there's some comfort in knowing that it's at least a shared approach.

Regardless, here's my list of things I say every day:

"Let's go potty."

"Did you go potty?"

"Pee-pee or poo-poo?"

"Do you need help in the potty?"

"All right, no skids!"

"Let's wash our hands."

"Did you wash your hands?"

"Two more bites."

"Finish chewing what's in your mouth, first."

"Atta boy."

"Where's your milk?"

"Who wants to hit the button (on the television)?"

"We can watch one TV show."

"I didn't hear you say please."

"Vamos" (I don't know much Spanish, but this I use daily. It translates to, "Let's go." I'm sure the boys will be bilingual in no time.)

"What happened?"

"We don't hit!"

"We don't suck our thumb anymore. You're 4 years old. That's the rule."

"Did I ask you to do that?"

"Why did you think that was a good idea?"

"Wait. I need to wipe your hands first."

"We aren't playing in the sandbox today."

"Take it easy."

"Say you're sorry."

"Who wants to go on a walk? Should we go in the wagon or in the stroller?"

"Take off your shoes."

"Let your brother play with it for two minutes. Then you can have a turn."

"Good sharing."

"No, I don't want to smell your (hands, feet or elbow)."

"Don't point that at me."

"OK boys, five more minutes."

"Go stand in the corner!"

"Slooowwww dowwwwn."

"What time are you going to be home?" (asked to The Wife)

"Be nice."

"Be careful."

"I love you."

Howard Ludwig is a former The Daily Journal business writer who traded in his reporter's notebook for a diaper bag, becoming a stay-at-home dad. He can be reached at <a href="javascript:location.href='mailto:'+String.fromCharCode(104,111,119,97,114,100,97,108,117,100,119,105,103,64,121,97,104,111,111,46,99,111,109)+'?'">howardaludwig@yahoo.com</a>.