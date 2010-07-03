Military News: July 3, 2010

Army Pfc. <strong>Stacie M. Batchelor</strong> has graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C.

Batchelor is the daughter of Thomas Batchelor, of Oak Forest, and Jill King, of Manteno. She graduated in 2002 from Oak Forest High School and received an associate degree in 2007 from Fox College, Oak Lawn.

Navy Seaman <strong>Jordan W. Duby</strong>, son of Leann Duby, of Watseka, and Daniel W. Duby, of Beaverville, recently completed U.S. Navy basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes.

Duby is a 2009 graduate of Donovan High School.

Air Force Airman <strong>Nicholas J. Grygiel</strong> graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Grygiel earned distinction as an honor graduate.

Grygiel is the son of Jerry Grygiel, of Wilmington, and is a 2005 graduate of Wilmington High School.

Army Pvt. <strong>Daniel A. Surprenant</strong> graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

Surprenant is the son of Jody and Lionel Surprenant, of Momence, graduated in 2001 from Momence High School and received a bachelor's degree in 2006 from Illinois State University, Normal.