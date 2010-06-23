New shoes can help boost exercise

Boost your workout by replacing worn-out sneakers with great-fitting shoes. Comfort, fit and functionality are what you're looking for.

For running:

For runners, proper fit is key to avoiding injury. Take your old sneakers with you to the store. An experienced fitter can glean information from the wear pattern on the soles. He or she should also observe your arches and ask you about any foot problems you've had. Try the shoes out as much as the store will allow. Some stores even have treadmills for this purpose.

For aerobics:

The same principles hold true for aerobics shoes; of course you're looking for proper fit and comfort. But you'll also need traction, since your aerobics class is probably held on a polished wood floor. You'll want a lightweight shoe; lots of stepping and kicking will be very tiring in a heavy, bulky shoe.

For walking:

To select walking shoes, get fitted toward the end of the day, after walking a lot, because our feet expand slightly as the day goes on. Wear the type of sock you'll be wearing on your walks. Try out the shoes in the store to check for fit; they should feel comfortable right off the bat. You're looking for a snug (not tight) fit and plenty of cushioning.

Some women with wide feet prefer men's shoes, which are cut a little differently. If walking is your goal, you may be able to find shoes without the white, "athletic" look - some walkers swear by brands such as Ecco that come in a variety of styles.

What's with toning shoes?

The new breed of toning shoes, such as the Skechers Shape-ups, is designed to activate and tone more muscles than a regular sneaker. The "rocker" sole is sometimes compared to the feel of walking on sand - more work, with more benefits possible. Many consumers love the shoes, finding them very comfortable and at least somewhat effective at toning legs and glutes. However, toning shoes tend to be heavy, and some wearers have reported discomfort. If you have a medical condition such as back pain, or hard-to-fit feet, ask your doctor whether these shoes are appropriate. Sketchers suggests you start slowly with Shape-Ups for the first couple of weeks, recommending "25 to 45 minutes per day depending on your level of fitness."