Fashioning children's rooms that are as special as they are

As an interior designer, I've come up with these three tips for making a space for your child that will keep its style for years to come.

<strong>Pick a palette that lasts</strong>

If you want your child's room to grow with him or her, consider picking a more enduring color palette. I recently helped a young mom create custom linens and furnishings for her baby's nursery and was thrilled as she gravitated toward navy and cream patterns. This smart mom knew her son wouldn't care for light blue and tan when he was a rough-and-tumbling toddler and savvy grade-schooler, so she wanted to go with colors that would keep pace with him.

<strong>Find fabulous furnishings</strong>

For older kids, wrought-iron bed frames are a great pick, thanks to their timeless style and solid craftsmanship.

My friend Lisa has done an amazing job outfitting her girls' rooms with vintage furnishings. She is partial to pieces that look like they have a history, so she scoured resale shops and antique stores for unique furniture that needed a little TLC. Then she remade the pieces into treasures that gave the rooms loads of personality. You'd be amazed by how you can transform a bargain find, using nothing but some paint.

<strong>Get creative with bedding</strong>

Whether you're outfitting a baby crib with a skirt, bumper and quilt set or spicing up your preteen's pad with a funky duvet and loads of crazy pillows, this is your chance to let your child's personality shine through.

Pick an interesting mix of textiles for bedding and pillows, being sure to incorporate touchable fabrics and trims like chenille stripes, pom-poms and rickrack. For fun, personalize a pillow or two with your child's name or monogram.

<strong>Finish off with accents</strong>

What would a nursery or kid's room be without huggable stuffed animals? Instead of making them an afterthought, why not pick cuddly plush animals that harmonize with your color scheme?

Additionally, you'll want to pick containers that work hard but also add to the style of the space. Store cotton balls in a graceful glass apothecary jar. Keep baby's jacket on an adorable hook or coat tree. Put diapers and wipes in antique wooden boxes. Store toys in lidded baskets.

Consider replacing the generic ceiling-light fixture with an unusual chandelier. And don't forget great accent lamps, which work perfectly as night-lights.

Bring personality to the walls of the room with great artwork. Lisa filled her girls' walls with memorable vintage pieces like framed pages from old nursery-rhyme books, a pair of plaster cherubs salvaged from an antique store and a wall shelf she used as a crown for a bed canopy.