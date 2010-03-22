How we met: Kids play cupid for their dad and their teacher

Meet Jackie and Jim Lehmkuhl

"My husband, Jim, and I met as a result of two of his three children prodding him to meet one of their teachers at Central High School. You guessed it -- that teacher was me.

During the spring semester of 2007 and the fall semester of 2008, I had the pleasure of having Jim's daughter, Jordan, in my parenting class and Jim's son, Cody, in my life class.

We all got along very well, but unbeknownst to me, they must have thought more of me than I realized. As the story goes, they quite often encouraged their dad to give me a call.

That call finally came in November 2008. However, at that time, I turned him down, stating that I did not make it a personal policy to date my students' parents. This was a definite conflict of interest.

To make a long story short, he was patient and waited until the semester was over.

In January 2008, I noticed I was getting several phone calls from a cell phone number that I did not recognize. This individual never left a message, either. To this day, I still remember telling my three sons about the calls. I asked if they knew who the number belonged to and why this person might be calling. They did not recognize the number. So, I told them to be on the safe side and not answer the phone.

A few weeks later, I was out with friends for New Year's Eve and saw Jim for the first time. I decided to go up and introduce myself. Unfortunately, as it turned out, he was with someone else, a friend of a friend. I was completely humiliated.

However, Jim was encouraged by this because he figured if I would humiliate myself, I must be interested. His family members again encouraged him to give me a call.

Again, a few weeks later, we ran across each other and I apologized for embarrassing him and myself. We started talking and went out for the first time one week later. We've been together since.

Jim proposed on Feb. 14, 2009, and we were married June 17, 2009.

The details and misadventures of how we got together still make me laugh. I guess we're a perfect example of 'if you're meant to be together, you will be.'"